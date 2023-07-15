                 

*
banner

News

Honk it out...

Sounds of the Streets are looking to inspire young players to take part in a free workshop day as part of their ethos to bring music into the heart of community life.

Honk
  The free day aims to inspire youngsters

Saturday, 15 July 2023

        

Sound of the Streets, a youth organisation that promotes outdoor music making and street band performances in Somerset is to host a special 'Youth Street Band Day' in September — and is hoping to encourage as many brass and percussion players aged 18 and under to take part.

The organisation has a youth street band based at Castle School and a Primary School band based at Stoke St Gregory School in Taunton. They are running their third festival over the weekend of Sept 29th to Oct 1st, at which some of the UK's top street bands will play.

Honk!

'Honk!' will take place at Taunton Brewhouse on Sunday 24th September with the aim of giving a free opportunity for all young players of brass, wind and drums the chance to come and explore an exciting sound world, led by some of the leading music educators in the UK.

Speaking to 4BR, spokesperson Tim Hill said: "Streets bands are a great way to make music together — full of grooves and life. This day is a free opportunity for all young players of brass, wind and drums to come and explore an exciting and inspiring sound, led by some of the leading music educators in the UK."

Free workshop

One of those leading a workshop will be Helen Minshall from Brass Bands England, alongside Therese Johnston from the drum group, Boom Dang and Ben McCabe from More Music Morecombe. The trio run Honk! — the Lancashire youth street band, whilst the day will also include workshop contributions from tutors of The Sound of the Streets.

Tim Hill added: "Street bands are the sound of joy from Brazil to the Balkans, South Africa to New Orleans and a wonderful way to inspire and support young musicians. We want young musicians to explore this great way of making music."

Street bands are the sound of joy from Brazil to the Balkans, South Africa to New Orleans and a wonderful way to inspire and support young musicians. We want young musicians to explore this great way of making musicTim Hill

Further details

Honk! — The Sound of the Streets
FREE DAY

11.00am to 5.00pm
Sunday September 24th
Taunton Brewhouse

To book your place and for more information contact: tim@thesoundofthestreets.com

The day has been made possible with support from Arts Council England, Somerset Council, Sound Foundation Somerset and Taunton Town Council.

Website: www.thesoundofthestreets.com

Facebook: @thesoundofthestreetsfest
Instagram: @thesoundofthestreetsfest

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Honk

Honk it out...

July 15 • Sounds of the Streets are looking to inspire young players to take part in a free workshop day as part of their ethos to bring music into the heart of community life.

Money

A tale of two cities...

July 15 • Whilst Berlin invests more in its Arts and Culture, the financial landscape looks much bleaker closer to home.

cONFERENCE

BBE Conference announces programme of Heritage and Innovation

July 14 • A packed day of speakers, presentations, workshops and music will be showcased at this year's Brass Band England's Conference in Huddersfield.

Philip Jones

Ensembles set for Philip Jones semi final battle

July 14 • Six outstanding brass ensembles will compete in the semi-final of the Philip Jones Brass Ensemble Competition — with the final taking place on Saturday in Birmingham.

What's on »

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Brassed On at Parkway Cinema, Barnsley

Saturday 15 July • Parkway Cinema. 62-68 ELDON STREET. BARNSLEY S70 2JL

Chiltern Hills Brass - OBE (Oberhessisches Blechblaserensemble)

Saturday 15 July • Salvation Army Church, Frogmore, High Wycombe HP13 5DG

Boarshurst Silver Band - Besses Boys Band

Sunday 16 July • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Oldham OL3 7EW

The Hepworth Band - Holme Valley Orchestra

Sunday 16 July • Hepworth United Football Club, Far Lane, Hepworth, Holmfirth, West Yorkshire HD91RN

Appledore Band - Summer Season Concerts on the Quay

Monday 17 July • Appledore Quay - Opposite the Seagate EX39 1QS

Vacancies »

Syston Band

July 15 • ttest

Enfield Brass Band

July 13 • Musical Director vacancy closing soon

Friary Brass Band

July 11 • A committed bander, looking for a new challenge? We're currently seeking applications for:. solo cornet, tenor horn (position negotiable), solo Eb bass, percussion (kit, tuned, timpani all welcome)

Pro Cards »

Steve Pritchard-Jones

FTCL LTCL LDBBA DipMusEd GMus QTS NPQH
Conductor, Adjudicator, Teacher

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top