Honk it out...

Sounds of the Streets are looking to inspire young players to take part in a free workshop day as part of their ethos to bring music into the heart of community life.

Sound of the Streets, a youth organisation that promotes outdoor music making and street band performances in Somerset is to host a special 'Youth Street Band Day' in September — and is hoping to encourage as many brass and percussion players aged 18 and under to take part.

The organisation has a youth street band based at Castle School and a Primary School band based at Stoke St Gregory School in Taunton. They are running their third festival over the weekend of Sept 29th to Oct 1st, at which some of the UK's top street bands will play.

Honk!

'Honk!' will take place at Taunton Brewhouse on Sunday 24th September with the aim of giving a free opportunity for all young players of brass, wind and drums the chance to come and explore an exciting sound world, led by some of the leading music educators in the UK.

Speaking to 4BR, spokesperson Tim Hill said: "Streets bands are a great way to make music together — full of grooves and life. This day is a free opportunity for all young players of brass, wind and drums to come and explore an exciting and inspiring sound, led by some of the leading music educators in the UK."

Free workshop

One of those leading a workshop will be Helen Minshall from Brass Bands England, alongside Therese Johnston from the drum group, Boom Dang and Ben McCabe from More Music Morecombe. The trio run Honk! — the Lancashire youth street band, whilst the day will also include workshop contributions from tutors of The Sound of the Streets.

Tim Hill added: "Street bands are the sound of joy from Brazil to the Balkans, South Africa to New Orleans and a wonderful way to inspire and support young musicians. We want young musicians to explore this great way of making music."

Further details

Honk! — The Sound of the Streets

FREE DAY

11.00am to 5.00pm

Sunday September 24th

Taunton Brewhouse

To book your place and for more information contact: tim@thesoundofthestreets.com

The day has been made possible with support from Arts Council England, Somerset Council, Sound Foundation Somerset and Taunton Town Council.

