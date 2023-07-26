Wessex prepares for massed delegates

Michael Fowles will lead delegates on the forthcoming Wessex Band Summer School.

The Wessex Band Summer School has been preparing to host its 2023 course — its 52nd, which takes place at the Sturminster Newton High School from Monday 31st July to Saturday 5th August.

Fowles lead

It will be led by Foden's Musical Director Michael Fowles and will finish with two concerts at The Exchange, Sturminster Newton on Saturday 5th August. The first at 11.00am, will feature the course training band, conducted by Becky Cook, Anna Hughes-Williams, Sandra Jones and Matt Stimpson.

The second at 3.00pm, will feature the Brass and Wind Bands, led by Michael Fowles, who will be joined by Mike Eccles, David Marshall, Alan Pope and Damon Robb culminating in a finale featuring the Massed Band of the Wessex Band Summer School.

Tutors

This year's delegates will be tutored by Kirsty Abbotts, Anna Hughes-Williams, Jon Probert, Alan Pope and James Screaton (cornets), Mike Eccles (flugels), Rebecca Doyle and Matt Stimpson (horns), Mike Warriner (baritones), Shaun Farrington and Becky Cook (trombones), Jim Fieldhouse (euphoniums), Stewart Baglin (tubas), Damon Robb (flutes), Ruth Theobald (oboes), Sandra Jones and Tracey Boyes (clarinets), Carol Frost (saxophones), Nicky Walton (woodwind), David Marshall and Jon Probert (trumpets) and James Gilbert and Alli Fudge-Smith (percussionists).

Great week

A spokesperson told 4BR: "The course is sure to be a great week of music making and friendship, with lots of fun for both players and non-players alike in the beautiful Dorset surroundings."