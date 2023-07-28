Glyn Williams joins Adams Brass

The acclaimed euphonium star signs up with Adams Musical Instruments

Adams Musical Instruments has announced that Cory's solo euphonium star Glyn Williams has joined their rota of international artists.

The partnership also sees the Welshman perform on a custom configuration of the acclaimed E2 instrument that has been specially built for him.

Leading players

The multi-award winning performer has been regarded as one of the brass band world's leading players ever since he burst onto the scene with the Foden's Band in the late 1990s.

Recognition has come at all major contest and concert events, whilst his solo CDs have also gained widespread critical acclaim. As a key member of Cory Band since 2015 he has been an integral part of their outstanding success.

New heights

A spokesperson for Adams Musical Instruments, which itself has gained a worldwide reputation for excellence, quality and innovation for its instruments, told 4BR that they believed Glyn's expertise and experience will help them "elevate the art of euphonium playing to new heights."

"We are thrilled to welcome Glyn," said Ruud Corstjens (Artist Relations) at Adams Musical Instruments said. "His musical prowess and unwavering passion for the euphonium perfectly align with our vision of pushing the boundaries of brass instrument craftsmanship.

He is the perfect performer to help us elevate the art of euphonium playing to new heights."

Honoured

In response, Glyn said: "I'm honoured to link up with such a forward thinking company and delighted to embark on what is sure to be an exciting partnership.

The dedication Adams shows in producing world-class instruments perfectly aligns with my artistic aspirations. I'm eager to explore new musical horizons with their exceptional range of euphoniums."

The company revealed that the instrument built in collaboration with Glyn is a Custom E2 with a 0.80 brass body, a 0.60 red brass bell in silver plate (305 mm diameter with soldered rim), with trigger.

Find out more about Adams Musical Instruments:

https://www.adams-music.com/en/