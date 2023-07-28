                 

The rhythm of brass band life comes to Norwich...

The National Childrens' Band of Great Britain will get feet, fingers and more tapping at their end of course concert this afternoon.

cHILDREN
  It's been high energy fun to go with the serious music making this year...

Friday, 28 July 2023

        

The National Childrens' Band of Great Britain rounds off its Summer Course later today (Friday 28th July) with a concert at The Halls in Norwich (3.00pm).

Led by guest conductor Mareika Gray and featuring percussion soloist Simone Rebello, the youngsters will showcase an ambitious programme of repertoire — including a world premiere from Belgian composer Lennert Van Laenen, as well as a 'surprise' or two.

Great week

"We have enjoyed a great week,"CEO Mark Bromley told 4BR. "Mareika has infused the players with such confidence in their own abilities and Simone has simply been an inspiration.

We've also had a great visit from the Wildlife Trusts Charity and brilliant support from roster of partners such as Besson and Ev-entz."

The theme this year is 'Rhythm' and I can assure you that everyone will be leaving with something tapping by the end of the concert — the music is brilliant and infectious!Mark Bromley

Tapping

He added: "I don't know quite how everyone has had the energy to do so much in such a short space of time, but now we are concentrating on providing a wonderful concert in Norwich.

The theme this year is 'Rhythm' and I can assure you that everyone will be leaving with something tapping by the end of the concert — the music is brilliant and infectious!"

Time and place

National Childrens' Band of Great Britain
3.00pm
The Halls
St Andrews Plain
Norwich
NR3 1AU

        

