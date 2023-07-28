The rhythm of brass band life comes to Norwich...

The National Childrens' Band of Great Britain rounds off its Summer Course later today (Friday 28th July) with a concert at The Halls in Norwich (3.00pm).
Led by guest conductor Mareika Gray and featuring percussion soloist Simone Rebello, the youngsters will showcase an ambitious programme of repertoire — including a world premiere from Belgian composer Lennert Van Laenen, as well as a 'surprise' or two.
Great week
"We have enjoyed a great week,"CEO Mark Bromley told 4BR. "Mareika has infused the players with such confidence in their own abilities and Simone has simply been an inspiration.
We've also had a great visit from the Wildlife Trusts Charity and brilliant support from roster of partners such as Besson and Ev-entz."
The theme this year is 'Rhythm' and I can assure you that everyone will be leaving with something tapping by the end of the concert — the music is brilliant and infectious!Mark Bromley
Tapping
He added: "I don't know quite how everyone has had the energy to do so much in such a short space of time, but now we are concentrating on providing a wonderful concert in Norwich.
Time and place
National Childrens' Band of Great Britain
3.00pm
The Halls
St Andrews Plain
Norwich
NR3 1AU