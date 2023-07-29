                 

National Children's Band Course comes to fantastic end

A memorable week of music making led by Mareika Gray culminated in a super concert in Norwich.

Youngsters
  Until next year...

Saturday, 29 July 2023

        

"It's been fantastic".

That was the succinct summing up of one young player as they excitedly recalled the many highlights of the past week on the National Children's Band of Great Britain course.

It was also a familiar verdict repeated time and again to proud families as they picked up their energised offspring after a super concert led by guest conductor Mareika Gray at the Halls in Norwich.

Wider awareness

68 youngsters — 27 on their first course, were obviously inspired by the experience — one that brought together challenging repertoire linked to a wider awareness of issues such as climate change and wildlife sustainability.

It wasn't just the youngsters who enjoyed themselves too.

"I've loved every minute," Mareika also told 4BR. "The families should be very proud — and it's been a great experience for me as well. The energy and enthusiasm was incredible and so was the mature approach the players displayed in tackling the challenging music."

That was an opinion endorsed by the tutors — the team of Tom Hutchinson, Richard Marshall, Siobhan Bates, Chris Binns, Gary Curtin, Matthew Routley and Logan Thompson looking after the musical needs, whilst the 'House Staff' led by Richard Milton ensuring all other aspects were met in full.

Really satisfying

"Overall it's been a really satisfying course," CEO, Mark Bromley told 4BR. "The week is as much about personal development and learning as it is performing, and seeing the communal confidence grow each day leading up to end of course concert was great.

The music team led by Mareika, Simone and the tutors was incredible, and the house staff provided the essential support. My thanks also go to our supporters — from the Department of Education and Arts Council England to British Army Music, the Wildlife Trust, Besson, Mercer & Barker and our volunteers."

The families should be very proud — and it's been a great experience for me as wellMareika Gray

Bursary support

Mark also revealed that thanks to the support of fundraisers and donors, over £16,000 was raised to help 32 youngsters attend National Youth courses this year.

He added: "The course showed just what can be achieved, and we are determined to make sure that the experience is made available to as many youngsters as possible."

National Youth Band

The focus of musical attention now falls on the youngsters of the National Youth Band of Great Britain as they start their Summer Course this weekend at Wymondham College under MD Sarah Ioannides.

Their end of course cocnert will be held at Saffron Hall on Saturday 5th August.

        

TAGS: National Children's Brass Band

