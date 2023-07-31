Survey response to help National Children's Band

If you enjoyed the National Children's Band of Great Britain in Norwich last week, then why not take the opportunity to give your opinion.

Mark Bromley, the CEO of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain has told 4BR that they are keen to hear from people who attended the recent concert in Norwich of the National Children's Band of Great Britain.

Survey

A special survey has been created, the results of which will help inform the organisation's future work as well as meet requirements of its funding from Arts Council England.

The data is non-identifiable (it cannot be traced back) and will only be used to better understand audience expectations and opinions.

Important

Mark Bromley said: "We hope as many people who attended the concert at The Halls in Norwich will take the time to complete the survey.

It really is very important to hear from those who made the trip as it provides invaluable feedback about what we do and how we can continue to improve the musical experience for players and audiences alike."

Complete

To complete the survey, please go to:

https://www.illuminate-data.org.uk/survey/ztzbnx