Holland enjoys quality work with Welsh youth

Conductor Paul Holland enjoyed his recent tenure at the helm of the National Youth Brass Band of Wales.

The National Youth Brass Band of Wales recently completed its annual Summer Course with a series of three concerts in the north, west and east of the nation.

Now under the auspices of National Youth Arts Wales which also runs its sister organisations for Choir, Dance, Theatre and Orchestra, the concerts were part of a larger series of representative events that will see over 230 young musicians, actors and singers perform in concerts and productions up until the end of August.

Although the post-Covid banding landscape has meant that it is currently impracticable to field its usual 'double' size brass band, it is hoped that numbers will gradually rise in future.

Quality

However, Course Director Paul Holland was delighted that the emphasis on maintaining quality had given him the opportunity to work closely with 31 talented brass and percussion players.

"It's been like enjoying nine days of the type of intensive rehearsal I would usually enjoy with a band preparing for the National Finals," he said at the conclusion of the final concert at Cardiff's Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama.

"It also enabled me to work on major repertoire that really tested expectations and understanding such as Eric Ball's 'High Peak' and Gareth Wood's 'Five Blooms in a Welsh Garden' that the vast majority of the players wouldn't have had the opportunity to perform with their own bands.

Into the mix we added works by composers they certainly would have enjoyed playing such as Paul Lovatt-Cooper, Jonathan Bates and Dan Price, as well as a few intriguing detours from Jan van der Rost, Liz Lane and Tom Davoren."

Great response

Paul added: "I was delighted at the way the players responded especially to the Ball and Wood works.

I also have to thank Lode Violet who as our guest soloist was simply inspirational to all the players — not just the awestruck cornet players! It was a brilliant to work with him."

Awards

During the final concert, the annual presentations were made, with flugel player Sion Lloyd taking the 'Most Improved Player' prize, whilst solo euphonium Ellie Carlson claimed the 'Outstanding Performer' award.

Elizabeth Rogers and Erin Maloney (above) were presented with the 'Principal Cornet' accolade to mark their joint leadership of the 2023 band.

It was announced that the 2024 course will take place from 20th-28th July under the baton of Dutch conductor Erik Janssen, with audition dates announced as soon as possible.

