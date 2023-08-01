                 

*
banner

News

Holland enjoys quality work with Welsh youth

Conductor Paul Holland enjoyed his recent tenure at the helm of the National Youth Brass Band of Wales.

National Youth band of WALES
  Paul Holland presented the annual awards at the end of the concert

Tuesday, 01 August 2023

        

The National Youth Brass Band of Wales recently completed its annual Summer Course with a series of three concerts in the north, west and east of the nation.

Now under the auspices of National Youth Arts Wales which also runs its sister organisations for Choir, Dance, Theatre and Orchestra, the concerts were part of a larger series of representative events that will see over 230 young musicians, actors and singers perform in concerts and productions up until the end of August.

Although the post-Covid banding landscape has meant that it is currently impracticable to field its usual 'double' size brass band, it is hoped that numbers will gradually rise in future.

Quality

However, Course Director Paul Holland was delighted that the emphasis on maintaining quality had given him the opportunity to work closely with 31 talented brass and percussion players.

"It's been like enjoying nine days of the type of intensive rehearsal I would usually enjoy with a band preparing for the National Finals," he said at the conclusion of the final concert at Cardiff's Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama.

"It also enabled me to work on major repertoire that really tested expectations and understanding such as Eric Ball's 'High Peak' and Gareth Wood's 'Five Blooms in a Welsh Garden' that the vast majority of the players wouldn't have had the opportunity to perform with their own bands.

Into the mix we added works by composers they certainly would have enjoyed playing such as Paul Lovatt-Cooper, Jonathan Bates and Dan Price, as well as a few intriguing detours from Jan van der Rost, Liz Lane and Tom Davoren."

Great response

Paul added: "I was delighted at the way the players responded especially to the Ball and Wood works.

I also have to thank Lode Violet who as our guest soloist was simply inspirational to all the players — not just the awestruck cornet players! It was a brilliant to work with him."

It's been like enjoying nine days of the type of intensive rehearsal I would usually enjoy with a band preparing for the National FinalsPaul Holland

Awards

During the final concert, the annual presentations were made, with flugel player Sion Lloyd taking the 'Most Improved Player' prize, whilst solo euphonium Ellie Carlson claimed the 'Outstanding Performer' award.

Elizabeth Rogers and Erin Maloney (above) were presented with the 'Principal Cornet' accolade to mark their joint leadership of the 2023 band.

It was announced that the 2024 course will take place from 20th-28th July under the baton of Dutch conductor Erik Janssen, with audition dates announced as soon as possible.

Image courtesy of Lluniau Photography
www.lluniau-aj.co.uk

        

TAGS: National Youth Brass Band of Wales

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Ashman

Ashman looks to inspire next generation of percussion stars

August 1 • Jordan Ashman is making sure that the next generation of young percussion players can enjoy the opportunities that the National Children's Band and the National Youth Band can offer.

withington Course

Withington delegates enjoy exploring the musical mind

August 1 • Delegates on Allan Withington's recent Conducting Course spent a rewarding time exploring the state of minds.

nwr

New top section addition in Germany

August 1 • Brass Band NRW looks to add to the growing development of top to bottom banding in Germany.

Instruments

New trader contact for British Open weekend

August 1 • Brass band traders, organisations and companies will need to contact B:Music direct to ensure they book their place at Symphony Hall for the British Open weekend.

What's on »

Appledore Band - Summer Season Concerts on the Quay

Monday 31 July • Appledore Quay - Opposite the Seagate EX39 1QS

Appledore Band - Summer Season Concerts on the Quay

Monday 7 August • Appledore Quay - Opposite the Seagate EX39 1QS

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Palace Theatre - Paignton

Saturday 12 August • Palace Avenue . Paignton, Devon TQ3 3HF

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - RSVP Bhangra and Belinda Evans

Sunday 13 August • Exeter Corn Exchange, Market Street, Exeter EX1 1BW

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Marine Theatre - Lyme Regis

Sunday 13 August • Marine Theatre, Church St, Lyme Regis DT7 3QB.

Vacancies »

Cinderford Band

July 31 • Cinderford Band under the baton of Mr Steve Kane are looking for Bb Bass and Front/Back row cornet players to join our friendly band. We are a 2nd section band based in Gloucestershire just off the main M4/M5 corridor with a good mix of contests/concerts.

Audley Brass

July 31 • Audley Brass are seeking an Eb Bass player as we continue to build towards promotion to the First Section. We have a good mix of events, including no less than 4 beer festivals and the NEMBBA Autumn & Leicestershire Open contests.

Audley Brass

July 31 • Audley Brass are seeking a Bass Trombone player as we continue to build towards promotion to the First Section. We have a good mix of events, including no less than 4 beer festivals and the NEMBBA Autumn & Leicestershire Open contests.

Pro Cards »

Alan Duguid

BA (Hons), PGDipMus, PGCE
Conductor, Composer, Adjudicator (ABBA)

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top