Ashman looks to inspire next generation of percussion stars

Jordan Ashman is making sure that the next generation of young percussion players can enjoy the opportunities that the National Children's Band and the National Youth Band can offer.

Jordan Ashman, the BBC Young Musician 2022 has spoken to 4BR about his ambition to inspire the next generation of youngsters to take up playing percussion and to enjoy the experience that is offered through being part of the National Children's and Youth Brass Bands of Great Britain.

Passionate

"It's something I'm really passionate about", the 19 year old told 4BR as he prepared for a full day of activity on what will be his seventh National Youth Band course.

"The experiences and friendship I've made will last a lifetime, so it would be terrible to think of any youngster who wants to play the drums or tuned percussion, missing out."

Jordan recently gave a crucially acclaimed performance at the world-famous Cheltenham Festival, which was not only reviewed by 4BR but also 'The Telegraph' newspaper who lauded him with praise, especially after he took time out to show a group of small children around his instruments after the concert ended.

Important

"I found out that they had come along to hear me play and all were either just starting out with their playing or wanted to give percussion a go,"Jordan said.

"Just taking 10 minutes or so after the performance to explain more about what I do and just how much fun it is was every bit as important to me as the concert itself."

He added: "I told them how I got started and just what fantastic opportunities there are in joining a brass band where you are every bit as important as any other instrument and the opportunities you are given are brilliant.

I also told them just how much fun they would have with others playing on the National Children's Band of Great Britain and then the National Youth Brass Band. Their eyes lit up and the parents then wanted to find out more. It was amazing."

Next generation

And even though he is only 19, Jordan is acutely aware of spearheading the next generation to follow in his footsteps.

"I was told that the real stars of the National Children's Band this year were the percussion team — and especially after they had the chance to learn of a great tutors such as Logan Hartley and Simone Rebello who was the guest soloist.

Percussion is for everyone and the best fun of all, so my main advice is don't be afraid and get in touch with your local band and the National Children's Band and have a go — it can be the start of something special — and I should know.

You can start in the National Children's Band from the age of 8 so what an opportunity that is!"

Jordan Ashman won the BBC Young Musician 2022 prize and is currently enjoying himself on the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain Summer course at Wymondham College.

Find out more:

To find out more about the National Children's Band of Great Britain go to:

https://www.nybbgb.org.uk/

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain end of course concert takes place at Saffron Hall, Saffron Walden on Saturday 5th August (7.00pm)

The theme this year is 'Music from around the World' and will feature repertoire from Glinka to Respighi, William Himes to Peter Graham.

Tickets:

https://www.saffronhall.com/whats-on/view/the-national-youth-brass-band-of-great-britain