Solo Champions shine on NYBBGB course

Daniel Marsh and Victoria Alverez take the honours after an exceptional Harry Mortimer Solo Competition on the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain course.

The players on the National Youth Band of Great Britain continue to work hard under the baton of guest conductor Sarah Ioannides as they focus on their upcoming concert in Saffron Walden on the weekend.

There was however a focus on solo excellence earlier this week with eight outstanding performers taking part in the annual Harry Mortimer Solo Competition.

Judged by Sarah Ioannides alongside NYBBGB Artistic Director Dr Robert Childs and Lt Col David Barringer MBE, Commanding Officer of the Household Division Bands, the finalists were accompanied Jonathan Musgrave.

Winners

Compere Carl Woodman introduced each finalist, and after a hard fought battle, it was Daniel Marsh who claimed the prestigious senior award with his performance of Martin Ellerby's 'Tenor Horn Concerto', whilst the junior accolade went to percussionist Victoria Alverez who performed 'Rotations for Marimba' and 'Jupiter Dance'.

It proved to be third time lucky for Daniel who plays with the EverReady Band, as the 19 year old had been a finalist in the competition in 2021 and came third in 2022.

"The standard is so incredible that any of us could have won," he said modestly. "I'm thrilled though as I've worked hard on the Ellerby Concerto and it all came off for me on the day."

EverReady balance

Daniel is currently in his first year studying Maths at Durham University and joined EverReady in October after coming up through the ranks at Rainford Band. "I lived about 5 minutes from the bandroom so there was never an excuse to miss a rehearsal," he said.

"Joining EverReady has been great and I can balance my studies with the commitment needed for what is going to be a busy time with the Doc Martin and National Finals at the Albert Hall coming up."

As for the future? "I don't quite know as yet as I have three or maybe four more years at University, but playing in the University Brass Band and EverReady will be top priorities."

Victoria reigns

16 year old Victoria has also yet to decide what her future carer plans are, but having progressed from the National Children's Band she has plenty more courses to look forward too.

"This is my second National Youth Band course and the experience of playing with the Children's Band was brilliant for me. There are so many friends here that everyone fits in so easily, especially on a great percussion team."

She added: "I wanted show off the colours of the marimba so that was the reasoning behind my choices."

Fantastic

Victoria also balances a busy educational life, where she is now studying A levels in Maths, Biology, Physics and Music, with banding — playing with both the Tewit youth and senior bands.

"Tewit is a fantastic band to be part of — so much fun but so much determination too. It's the same on this course — everyone wants to do well but also have fun. It's a brilliant experience."

Speaking about the Harry Mortimer Competition, Dr Robert Childs told 4BR. "The standard keeps getting better and better and there were exceptional performances this year for us as judges to sit back and simply enjoy.

All the performances were truly inspirational — especially the two deserved winners."

Find out more:

To find out more about the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain go to:

https://www.nybbgb.org.uk/

Concert:

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain end of course concert takes place at Saffron Hall, Saffron Walden on Saturday 5th August (7.00pm)

The theme this year is 'Music from around the World' and will feature repertoire from Glinka to Respighi, William Himes to Peter Graham.

Tickets:

https://www.saffronhall.com/whats-on/view/the-national-youth-brass-band-of-great-britain