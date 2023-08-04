Ibstock to build with Atkinson

Ibstock Brick Brass has appointed Luke Atkinson as its new Musical Director

It sees the 27-year-old return to the Midlands Third Section band where he started playing in its youth ensemble and where he still retains a strong family connection.

Having also enjoyed playing Eb tuba with Oddfellows Brass, Wigston and the Leicestershire Schools Symphony Orchestra, he went on to study at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire.

He also enjoyed playing spells with Staffordshire Band before going on to play with the likes of GUS Band, Desford Colliery and Ratby Cooperative.

His passion for conducting started during his studies and presently he conducts with the Nottingham Music Hub where he guides and directs various ensembles including the Robin Hood Youth Orchestra.

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "We are very excited have Luke at the helm, and with his inspirational musicianship we are looking forward to an exciting future."

Speaking about his appointment Luke said: "I'm thrilled to collaborating with this talented group of musicians and exploring the musical opportunities that lie ahead on the contest and concert stage."