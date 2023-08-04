                 

*
banner

News

Ibstock to build with Atkinson

Ibstock Brick Brass has appointed Luke Atkinson as its new Musical Director

Luke Atkinson
  Luke Atkinson returns to the band where he started playing

Friday, 04 August 2023

        

Ibstock Brick Brass has announced the appointment of Luke Atkinson as its new Musical Director.

It sees the 27-year-old return to the Midlands Third Section band where he started playing in its youth ensemble and where he still retains a strong family connection.

Progress

Having also enjoyed playing Eb tuba with Oddfellows Brass, Wigston and the Leicestershire Schools Symphony Orchestra, he went on to study at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire.

He also enjoyed playing spells with Staffordshire Band before going on to play with the likes of GUS Band, Desford Colliery and Ratby Cooperative.

His passion for conducting started during his studies and presently he conducts with the Nottingham Music Hub where he guides and directs various ensembles including the Robin Hood Youth Orchestra.

I'm thrilled to collaborating with this talented group of musicians and exploring the musical opportunities that lie ahead on the contest and concert stageLuke Atkinson

Excited

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "We are very excited have Luke at the helm, and with his inspirational musicianship we are looking forward to an exciting future."

Speaking about his appointment Luke said: "I'm thrilled to collaborating with this talented group of musicians and exploring the musical opportunities that lie ahead on the contest and concert stage."

        

TAGS: Ibstock Brick Brass

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Yarm School

Doctor Martin spaces still up for grabs

August 4 • There are a couple of places that can be filled for bands wishing to bag the lucrative prize money offer at the Doctor Martin Wainstone Cup competition.

Hammonds

Hammonds to kick-off Best of Brass series

August 4 • The French Open Champion will be the first band to take the stage for the 203/24 Leeds 'Best of Brass' series at Morley Town Hall.

Frairy

Church convert adds to Friary attractions

August 4 • Friary Brass has been packing the pews with new brass band converts.

Peter Room

Room for more great memories...

August 4 • 91 year old Peter Room will be taking the musical lead as part of a special reunion of former members of the Cheshire County Youth Band.

What's on »

Appledore Band - Summer Season Concerts on the Quay

Monday 7 August • Appledore Quay - Opposite the Seagate EX39 1QS

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Palace Theatre - Paignton

Saturday 12 August • Palace Avenue . Paignton, Devon TQ3 3HF

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - RSVP Bhangra and Belinda Evans

Sunday 13 August • Exeter Corn Exchange, Market Street, Exeter EX1 1BW

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Marine Theatre - Lyme Regis

Sunday 13 August • Marine Theatre, Church St, Lyme Regis DT7 3QB.

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Weymouth Pavilion

Monday 14 August • The Esplanade, Weymouth DT4 8ED

Vacancies »

Roberts Bakery Band

August 3 • Roberts Bakery Band are looking for a Baritone player. We are a Championship section band based in Cheshire and rehearse on Mondays and Thursdays. The band are a friendly and ambitious bunch, with an active concert, contest and social diary.

London Central Fellowship Band

August 2 • Under the baton of internationally acclaimed musician Dudley Bright, the band enjoys a high standard of music-making. We are seeking enthusiastic players to fill Solo Cornet, Back row Cornet, 1st Horn, 1st Baritone and Percussion vacancies.

Phoenix Brass

August 2 • Phoenix Brass (Crewkerne) in south Somerset are looking for an enthusiastic cornet player to join their ranks, position negotiable. Phoenix is flying high under our new MD Paul Denegri, and we are excited about returning to contesting in 2024 (3rd section)

Pro Cards »

James Garlick

BMus (Hons), QTS
Conductor, Band Trainer, Adjudicator, Tutor

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top