Report & Results: 2023 National Eisteddfod of Wales

Deiniolen claims the National honours in Boduan as Holywell and Beaumaris Youth Band also secure titles and a European place.

The National Eisteddfod of Wales has been taking place in Boduan in Gwynedd where thousands of visitors have been enjoying the music, cultural and artistic competitions and attractions.

The brass band events take place on the main performance stage and are aired (with subtitles) on the S4C Welsh language television channel with highlights available on its 'Clic' service.

Changes to the contest format were instituted this year with the joint Championship/First Section title won by the Deiniolen Band led by Lois Eifion Jones.

Deiniolen victory

They claimed the Flintshire Territorial Army Cup and £750 first prize for the first time since 2013 with a 20-minute set that included 'Visions of Kolkhis', the flugel solo 'Libertango' played by Tomos Efans, the Welsh hymn tune 'Gwahoddiad' and 'Phoenix' by Peter Grahm.

Defending champion and British Open contenders Northop Silver was runner-up whilst Cheltenham First Section national finalist Beaumaris was third.

Unfortunately there were no entries in what would have been a joint Second/Third Section, although there were three bands in the Fourth Section.

Holywell victory

The title and £500 first prize was won in sparkling fashion by Holywell Band who opened with 'Breezin' down Broadway' to open followed by 'Stahl Himmel' and 'The Best of Bond'.

Runner up was Porthaethwy Menai Bridge who included the march 'The Mariner' by Morris Harper, the talented young tuba player with the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain, as well as 'Seaside Rendezvous', the euphonium solo 'Ar Lan y Mor' played by Brian Mottershead, and 'La Mer' to close.

Third place went to Royal Oakeley who opened with 'Cortege from Mlada' followed by the cornet solo 'Shepherd's Song' and the choreographed 'A Celtic Cocktail' (complete with Welsh football bucket-hatted euph and obligatory 'Oggi' Oggi' Oggi' calls), before closing with 'Sospan Fach'.

Youth winners

This year saw the first youth contest which saw two bands provide 15-minute programmes.

In the end it was Beaumaris Youth Band that claimed the Ivor Jarvis Trophy and £500 which will now help towards the fund-raising costs as they will now represent Wales at the 2024 European Youth Brass Band Championships in Palanga, Lithuania.

Writing on their Facebook page the band stated: "Huge congratulations to our young musicians for winning the Youth Band competition."

Championship/First Section:

Adjudicator: Gary Davies

1. Deiniolen (Lois Eifion Jones)

2. Northop Silver (Gareth Brindle)

3. Seindorf Beaumaris (Bari Gwilliam)

4. Lewis Merthyr (Craig Roberts)

Fourth Section:

Adjudicator: Gary Davies

1. Holywell (Jamie Duncan)

2. Porthaethwy Menai Bridge (Chris Williams)

3. Royal Oakeley (Paul Wilson)

Youth Section:

Adjudicator: Gary Davies

1. Beaumaris Youth Band

2. Band Gwynedd a Mon