                 

*
banner

News

Report & Results: 2023 National Eisteddfod of Wales

Deiniolen claims the National honours in Boduan as Holywell and Beaumaris Youth Band also secure titles and a European place.

Deiniolen
  Deiniolen Band lifted the top section trophy for the first time since 2013.

Saturday, 12 August 2023

        

The National Eisteddfod of Wales has been taking place in Boduan in Gwynedd where thousands of visitors have been enjoying the music, cultural and artistic competitions and attractions.

The brass band events take place on the main performance stage and are aired (with subtitles) on the S4C Welsh language television channel with highlights available on its 'Clic' service.

Changes to the contest format were instituted this year with the joint Championship/First Section title won by the Deiniolen Band led by Lois Eifion Jones.

Deiniolen victory

They claimed the Flintshire Territorial Army Cup and £750 first prize for the first time since 2013 with a 20-minute set that included 'Visions of Kolkhis', the flugel solo 'Libertango' played by Tomos Efans, the Welsh hymn tune 'Gwahoddiad' and 'Phoenix' by Peter Grahm.

Defending champion and British Open contenders Northop Silver was runner-up whilst Cheltenham First Section national finalist Beaumaris was third.

Unfortunately there were no entries in what would have been a joint Second/Third Section, although there were three bands in the Fourth Section.

Holywell victory

The title and £500 first prize was won in sparkling fashion by Holywell Band who opened with 'Breezin' down Broadway' to open followed by 'Stahl Himmel' and 'The Best of Bond'.

Runner up was Porthaethwy Menai Bridge who included the march 'The Mariner' by Morris Harper, the talented young tuba player with the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain, as well as 'Seaside Rendezvous', the euphonium solo 'Ar Lan y Mor' played by Brian Mottershead, and 'La Mer' to close.

Third place went to Royal Oakeley who opened with 'Cortege from Mlada' followed by the cornet solo 'Shepherd's Song' and the choreographed 'A Celtic Cocktail' (complete with Welsh football bucket-hatted euph and obligatory 'Oggi' Oggi' Oggi' calls), before closing with 'Sospan Fach'.

Youth winners

This year saw the first youth contest which saw two bands provide 15-minute programmes.

In the end it was Beaumaris Youth Band that claimed the Ivor Jarvis Trophy and £500 which will now help towards the fund-raising costs as they will now represent Wales at the 2024 European Youth Brass Band Championships in Palanga, Lithuania.

Writing on their Facebook page the band stated: "Huge congratulations to our young musicians for winning the Youth Band competition."

Changes to the contest format were instituted this year with the joint Championship/First Section title won by the Deiniolen Band led by Lois Eifion Jones4BR

Results:


Championship/First Section:

Adjudicator: Gary Davies

1. Deiniolen (Lois Eifion Jones)
2. Northop Silver (Gareth Brindle)
3. Seindorf Beaumaris (Bari Gwilliam)
4. Lewis Merthyr (Craig Roberts)

Fourth Section:

Adjudicator: Gary Davies

1. Holywell (Jamie Duncan)
2. Porthaethwy Menai Bridge (Chris Williams)
3. Royal Oakeley (Paul Wilson)

Youth Section:

Adjudicator: Gary Davies

1. Beaumaris Youth Band
2. Band Gwynedd a Mon

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Deiniolen

Report & Results: 2023 National Eisteddfod of Wales

August 12 • Deiniolen claims the National honours in Boduan as Holywell and Beaumaris Youth Band also secure titles and a European place.

Elgar

New Elgar additions to Wobplay platform

August 12 • Two concert performances from the Elgar International Brass Band Summer School — including Cory in celebratory mood can now be enjoyed on the Wobplay.com recording platform.

British Open

British Open to be live-streamed

August 11 • The 169th British Open Championship will once again be live-streamed from Symphony Hall in Birmingham.

National

Youth Champs eager to build on success

August 11 • Brass Bands England hopes to attract even more bands to its National Youth Championships in Cheltenham next year — and there is plenty of time to be a part of it.

What's on »

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Palace Theatre - Paignton

Saturday 12 August • Palace Avenue . Paignton, Devon TQ3 3HF

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - RSVP Bhangra and Belinda Evans

Sunday 13 August • Exeter Corn Exchange, Market Street, Exeter EX1 1BW

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Marine Theatre - Lyme Regis

Sunday 13 August • Marine Theatre, Church St, Lyme Regis DT7 3QB.

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Weymouth Pavilion

Monday 14 August • The Esplanade, Weymouth DT4 8ED

Appledore Band - Summer Season Concerts on the Quay

Monday 14 August • Appledore Quay - Opposite the Seagate EX39 1QS

Vacancies »

Harlow Brass Band

August 12 • Seeking a MUSICAL DIRECTOR - We are a friendly, non-contesting band who play to a good standard. We hold our own Spring and Christmas concerts and provide entertainment at various local events throughout the year

Epping Forest Band

August 11 • Epping Forest Band are seeking new players across the band: Front and Back Row Cornets, and Percussion (Kit) to join our banding adventures. â€¨

Bedford Town Band

August 11 • Bedford Town Band, London and Southern counties 1st section, require two Bb cornets, position negotiable and one Bb bass. Why not join the band and our musical director, Craig Patterson for the Wychaven contest this November?

Pro Cards »

James Chamberlain

BMus (Hons) PGCE
Conductor, Teacher

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top