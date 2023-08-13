Interview with Thomas Fountain

We catch up with the newly appointed Principal Trumpet of the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra — the latest in a distinguished line of young brass band players making their mark in the professional ranks.

4BR is joined by Thomas Fountain, the newly appointed Principal Trumpet of the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra — and the latest player in a long and famous line of performers to move from the banding to the professional orchestral world.

Thomas is a also a product of the National Children's and National Youth Brass Bands of Great Britain who can also boast a lineage of alumni that now sit in major UK and European orchestras.

We caught up with him to find out more about his appointment, how important his brass banding background has been, what the future holds, and what advice he would give to young players wishing to follow in his musical footsteps.