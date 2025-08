The top four bands at this year's Championship Section National Final will gain an automatic invitation to the 2026 contest.

Kapitol Promotions, the organisers of the National Championships of Great Britain, have announced that the first four bands at the 2025 Royal Albert Hall National Championship Final will gain an automatic pre-qualification invitation to the 2026 Final.

Reverse

It reverses the decision made that saw three bands from the 2024 event qualify for this year's contest in London on 11th October.