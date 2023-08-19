Mackenzie steps down from MD role at Camborne

Kevin Mackenzie has relinquished his position as Musical Director of West of England Area champions, Camborne.

4BR has been informed that Kevin Mackenzie has relinquished his position as Musical Director of Camborne Band.

The West of England regional champion stated that he made the difficult decision due to an increasing professional workload and young family commitments and that they would sincerely thank him for his unwavering and selfless commitment during his tenure.

Integral

Appointed in 2008 he played an integral part in helping push the Cornish band back towards the elite levels of regional and national banding.

Under his direction they claimed a top-six finish at the 2015 National Championships of Great Britain (and seventh in 2021), as well as securing victories at both the famous Bugle Contest and SWBBA Contest on four occasions.

Success

He also worked successfully with a number of professional conductors, including Ian Porthouse who led the band to their most recent Area success earlier this year, as well as directing the band on their most recent CD which commemorated their 175th anniversary.