                 

*
banner

News

Mackenzie steps down from MD role at Camborne

Kevin Mackenzie has relinquished his position as Musical Director of West of England Area champions, Camborne.

Camborne
  Kevin led the band to a top-six finish at the National Finals in 2015 (above)

Saturday, 19 August 2023

        

4BR has been informed that Kevin Mackenzie has relinquished his position as Musical Director of Camborne Band.

The West of England regional champion stated that he made the difficult decision due to an increasing professional workload and young family commitments and that they would sincerely thank him for his unwavering and selfless commitment during his tenure.

Integral

Appointed in 2008 he played an integral part in helping push the Cornish band back towards the elite levels of regional and national banding.

Under his direction they claimed a top-six finish at the 2015 National Championships of Great Britain (and seventh in 2021), as well as securing victories at both the famous Bugle Contest and SWBBA Contest on four occasions.

Success

He also worked successfully with a number of professional conductors, including Ian Porthouse who led the band to their most recent Area success earlier this year, as well as directing the band on their most recent CD which commemorated their 175th anniversary.

        

TAGS: Camborne Town

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

British Open

Extra tickets on sale for British Open

August 19 • There are seats to be grabbed in the stalls and the upper circle for the 169th contest at Symphony Hall next month.

Mead

Mead on road to recovery

August 19 • Steven Mead is making good progress as he takes time to recuperate from a bout of serious illness.

Camborne

Mackenzie steps down from MD role at Camborne

August 19 • Kevin Mackenzie has relinquished his position as Musical Director of West of England Area champions, Camborne.

Parkinson

Parkinson's soundtrack to childhood remembered

August 19 • Before he became a household name as a chat show star, Michael Parkinson made an affectionate documentary on the brass band movement.

What's on »

Dobcross Silver Band - Milnrow Band

Sunday 20 August • Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross. Saddleworth. Oldham OL3 5AD

Appledore Band - Summer Season Concerts on the Quay

Monday 21 August • Appledore Quay - Opposite the Seagate EX39 1QS

Appledore Band - Appledore Proms

Sunday 27 August • Appledore Quay - Opposite the Seagate EX39 1QS

Cinderford Academy Band - CINDERFORD ACADEMY BAND OPEN DAY

Saturday 2 September • FOXES BRIDGE DAY CENTRE. VALLEY ROAD. CINDERFORD GL14 2LJ

Boarshurst Silver Band - Boarshurst Hymn and March Contest

Sunday 3 September • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Oldham OL3 7EW

Vacancies »

Glastonbury Brass

August 19 • Glastonbury Brass 1st section. Could Glastonbury Brass be your next band. We are looking for Soprano cornet, Bb cornet, euphonium and percussion.

Glastonbury Brass

August 19 • Glastonbury Brass - Somerset. We are searching for a new Musical Director.lf you are looking to lead a progressive 1st section band we'd love to hear from you.

Glastonbury Brass

August 19 • GLASTONBURY BRASS - SOMERSET . We are searching for a new MD. If you are looking to lead a progressive 1st section band we'd love to hear from you.

Pro Cards »

Dr. Stephen Arthur Allen

D. Phil. (Oxon) [Ph.D Oxford University], GBSM, LTCL, ABSM, ALCM, Cert. Ed.

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top