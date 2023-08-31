New Army appointments in Wales

WO1 Matthew Simmonds and CsSgt David Hamilton will take the musical lead at the Band of the Prince of Wales in Brecon.

Since returning from a period of Summer leave, the Band of the Prince of Wales, which is one of the three brass bands within the British Army Corps of Music has confirmed a change of leadership.

New leads

The band which is based in Brecon have been appointed a new Officer in Command (OC) in Warrant Officer Class One (WO1) Matthew Simmonds (left). He joins from his role of Headquarters Regimental Sergeant Major Regional Bands to return to the band for the third time in his career.

Joining him is Colour Sergeant (CSgt) David Hamilton as Bandmaster (BM). BM Hamilton joined British Army Music as the first lateral entry BM and was posted to the Band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland upon completion of his training.

Delighted

A spokesperson told 4BR that both are delighted to have been posted to the Band of the Prince of Wales and can't wait to make links with the local community and brass banding movement.

Over the last few months, the band has worked alongside many youth organisations around the country — notably the Cornwall Youth Brass Band, Gloucestershire Youth Brass Band (in association with Brass Bands England), the National Plan for Music in Powys and the recent UniBrass Band Camp.

Upcoming events

The spokesperson confirmed that the band also has a workshop day lined up with the North Powys Youth Brass Band and a remembrance tour to Cyprus, as well as appearances at Senedd Cymru and at Wrexham, Gloucester and Brecon cathedrals.

More information

More information about becoming a British Army Musician can be found at: https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=7WB3vlNZS0iuldChbfoJ5aQZ3qAQSsdAgX-iO_Ctu6NUQUlZUjRUQjFTMThOWFo5RVg1NDJGTDhQMC4u