Churcher takes lead at Camborne

The West of England Area champion has appointed Gareth Churcher as their new Musical Director

Camborne
  Camborne has announced the appointment of Gareth Churcher

Thursday, 31 August 2023

        

West of England Area champion Camborne has announced the appointment of Gareth Churcher as their new Musical Director.

Gareth has gained widespread experience having led ensembles such as the Cornwall Youth Wind Orchestra, Cornwall Youth Brass Ensemble, as well as a long tenure developing both the youth and senior bands at St Keverne Band.

London debut

A spokesperson said: "Gareth will be working with the band including taking us to the National Finals at the Royal Albert Hall in October. He will also be working closely with the band's professional conductor, Ian Porthouse."

        

