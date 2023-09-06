                 

Cosentino ups the tempo for brass banding in Peru

Patricio Cosentino's latest visit to Peru has proved to be a huge success — with yet more players converting to the brass band cause.

  Patricio Cosentino has the ambition to form brass bands in each South American country

Wednesday, 06 September 2023

        

The remarkable Besson tuba star Patricio Cosentino had continued his quest to spread the joys of low brass playing across the globe with his latest visit to Peru.

It forms part of his long-term ambition to help sow the seeds in the fertile ground of countries that have a brass playing tradition, but no real direct link to organising a brass band ensemble.

Four day workshop

He recently led a four-day Brass Band Workshop with the support of Escuela de musica Tempo and its Director, Rafale Reyes Acevedo.

It provided further foundation stones following his first visit in 2019 to set up Tempo Brass Band. On this occasion 35 brass and percussion players made the trip to find out more about the initiative. It included several professional performers and teachers from Lima and other major cities.

Ambitious programme

The ambitious programme included working on pieces by brass band composers such as Fredrick Schjelderup, Alan Fernie, Ray Woodfield and Joy Webb, as well as music with a traditional 'latin' feel such as 'Guadalajara', 'La conga del fuego' and 'Alma llanera'.

Following the event Rafael Reyes Acevedo will take on the role of Musical Director of the ensemble to further enhance the brass band experience to many more players.

Offer so much

He told 4BR: "In Peru we have a strong brass tradition with our music with many periods of the year where hundreds of players participate.

However, the brass band offers us so much more scope and fun and a new musical education for players of all levels."

Further impact

Speaking about the success, Patricio added: "Since being immersed in the world of brass bands I have become a convert to everything that is good about it.

We started to make an impact in Peru in 2019 and this builds on that further.

A brass band offers an amazing teaching tool. In the future I would love to see a brass band in each Latin American country. I believe that is the best way for brass players to develop very strong technical and musical skills as well as meet like minded players and new friends. That is just fantastic!"

Patricio revealed that his next ambition is the creation of a brass band project in Brazil involving the leading brass players in the country.

        

