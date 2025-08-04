Podcast: That's Not Banding — Episode 4

The latest episode of the podcast that gives a unique view on the banding movement is now out.

Presented by Chris Robertson and Tom Smith of Brighouse & Rastrick Band, 'That's Not Banding' is a mix of serious opinions, quirky anecdotes and tongue in cheek views on all things about and not about banding has already been a huge hit.

Q&A

This time it's a special Q&A session, where we get to find out just what it is like to get the sack from a band 10 minutes or so after playing on stage at the British Open, what is the worst banding 'fail', the lack of instrument cleanliness, a question of good or bad interpretations, the good and bad of top class banding and much, much more...

Plenty of fun to go with the insight and intrigue of what banding is all about, and the duo want you to be part of it on a regular basis by sending in questions and airing young opinions — and don't do it anonymously!

Episode 5 will see the dup head to Cornwall (Tom's home county), so keep you eye's peeled and get in touch to ask those questions and give your opinionsâ€¦

Episode 4:



https://youtu.be/ukejaC11x9k?si=TYUJWON1IqxhVm6M

https://open.spotify.com/episode/1HPBPghnUOXOQ9c98Aelxc?si=5mKC86HyR6OUNCwHqHVxBQ

Get in touch:

Facebook, Instagram or the email address: thatsnotbanding@gmail.com

