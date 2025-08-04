Principal roles taken for National Youth Band course

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain has started its Summer Course in Northamptonshire with a sold out conclusion in London.

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain has started its annual Summer Course at Oundle School in Northants under the baton of Martyn Brabbins, the acclaimed Chief Conductor of the Malmo Symphony Orchestra.

The players will be joined by the Belgian tenor horn star Tim De Maeseneer who will perform Edward Gregson's 'Three Gods' Concerto.

Sold out concert

The course will conclude with a sold-out concert at the Royal College of Music in London on Saturday 9th August which will also include four world premieres from composers Daniel Hall and the trio of winners of the NYBBGB Young Composers' Competition.

Principals

The youngsters who have been appointed principals of their sections have also been decided, with Victoria (percussion), Alice (horn), Malachy (bass trombone), Charlie (BBb bass), Matt (baritone), Angus (euphonium), Holly (Eb bass), Julie (cornet), Tom (tenor trombone), Nayan (soprano), Noah (flugel), Alec (percussion) & Alex (trombone) proudly taking their positions.