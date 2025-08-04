                 

*
banner

News

Black Dyke partnership with Geneva comes to an end.

The five year sponsorship deal between the Yorkshire champion and the instrument manufacturer has come to an end.

Geneva Black Dyke
  The sponsorship link has come to an end after 5 years

Monday, 04 August 2025

        

The partnership link between Black Dyke Band and Geneva Instruments has concluded after a joint statement was made signifying the end of the 5 year sponsorship deal.

Statement

The public announcement stated: "The 31st of July marked Geneva Instruments celebrating the 5th anniversary of sponsoring The Black Dyke Band. This is also a significant date marking the sponsorship reaching the end of its term.

This has been a sponsorship of benefit for both organisations. For Geneva, to have had the opportunity to build a market presence through the utilisation of the iconic Black Dyke Band name and for Black Dyke Band to have received financial support and an opportunity to play on the Geneva Cardinal range of instruments."

Benefits and support

It went on: "The benefits and support have been mutual, but now is the time for Geneva to diversify with sponsorship through their Foundation, reaching out to a wider audience offering support and education in brass musicianship.

Many Black Dyke players enjoyed playing the Geneva Cardinal range, and during the sponsorship, Geneva artists supported and gave their commitment to contribute with design improvements."

Agree

They added: "Black Dyke and Geneva Instruments agree that neither will lose sight of the importance of design and engineering innovation of brass instruments, ensuring that such innovation will continue to deliver the highest quality products to players in the future."

        

TAGS: Black Dyke

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Geneva Black Dyke

Black Dyke partnership with Geneva comes to an end.

August 4 • The five year sponsorship deal between the Yorkshire champion and the instrument manufacturer has come to an end.

NYBBGB principals

Principal roles taken for National Youth Band course

August 4 • The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain has started its Summer Course in Northamptonshire with a sold out conclusion in London.

Thats not banding

Podcast: That's Not Banding — Episode 4

August 4 • The latest episode of the podcast that gives a unique view on the banding movement is now out.

Lewis Merthyr

Result: 2025 Welsh National Eisteddfod

August 4 • Lewis Merthyr, Royal Buckley Town, Llanrug and Beaumaris Youth Band claim the televised national titles in Wrexham on the weekend.

What's on »

The Lindley Band - Parp and a Pint

Wednesday 6 August • 14a Holly Bank Road. Lindley. Huddersfield . West Yorkshire HD3 3 JE

Cheltenham Silver Band - Brass (and percussion) and Beer

Friday 8 August • St. Barnabas Church Hall, Orchard Way, Cheltenham GL51 7JY

Cheltenham Silver Band - Brass (and percussion) and Beer

Friday 15 August • St. Barnabas Church Hall, Orchard Way, Cheltenham, GL51 7JY GL52 7JY

Cheltenham Silver Band - Brass (and percussion) and Beer

Friday 22 August • St. Barnabas Church Hall, Orchard Way, Cheltenham, GL51 7JY GL51 7JY

Haverhill Silver Band - East Anglian Beer & Cider Festival

Sunday 24 August • St Edmundsbury Cathedral, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1QX

Vacancies »

Petworth Town Band

August 4 • Petworth Town Band have vacancies for BASS TROMBONE, CORNET and TUBA. We are an active band with a full calendar of engagements. We would welcome new players to join us and our happy band of players.

Otley Brass Association

August 4 • Front Row/Solo Cornet. An exciting opportunity has arisen for new front row/ solo cornet players to join our friendly non-contesting band. We practice every Tuesday evening 7.30-9.45pm at Otley Courthouse, Otley, Leeds, LS21 3AN

Cheltenham Silver Band

August 2 • Musical Director : Cheltenham Silver Academy Band. . Following the relocation of our current conductor we are looking for a progressive, passionate and dedicated individual to lead our Academy Band, and to support our continued improvement.

Pro Cards »

Darren R. Hawken

PGdip, BMus(hons) PGCE, dipABRSM, LRSM
Conductor, Arranger, Teacher, Adjudicator, Band Trainer

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top