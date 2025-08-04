Black Dyke partnership with Geneva comes to an end.

The five year sponsorship deal between the Yorkshire champion and the instrument manufacturer has come to an end.

The partnership link between Black Dyke Band and Geneva Instruments has concluded after a joint statement was made signifying the end of the 5 year sponsorship deal.

Statement

The public announcement stated: "The 31st of July marked Geneva Instruments celebrating the 5th anniversary of sponsoring The Black Dyke Band. This is also a significant date marking the sponsorship reaching the end of its term.

This has been a sponsorship of benefit for both organisations. For Geneva, to have had the opportunity to build a market presence through the utilisation of the iconic Black Dyke Band name and for Black Dyke Band to have received financial support and an opportunity to play on the Geneva Cardinal range of instruments."

Benefits and support

It went on: "The benefits and support have been mutual, but now is the time for Geneva to diversify with sponsorship through their Foundation, reaching out to a wider audience offering support and education in brass musicianship.

Many Black Dyke players enjoyed playing the Geneva Cardinal range, and during the sponsorship, Geneva artists supported and gave their commitment to contribute with design improvements."

Agree

They added: "Black Dyke and Geneva Instruments agree that neither will lose sight of the importance of design and engineering innovation of brass instruments, ensuring that such innovation will continue to deliver the highest quality products to players in the future."