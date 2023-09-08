                 

Interview with Russell Gray

We catch up with the Scottish conductor as he seeks to claim his first British Open title and looks forward to becoming a 'Pops' star in Minneapolis.

Russell Gray
  Russell Gray will be taking to the stage in Birmingham and Minneapolis in future

Friday, 08 September 2023

        

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

With the 169th British Open Championship taking place at Symphony Hall on the weekend, 4BR is joined by Russell Gray — MD of the National Champion, Foden's Band who will be looking to add to their CV of major titles with a first win at the event since 2012.

That would also be a first for the Scotsman who was recently announced as the new Musial Director and Conductor of the Minneapolis Pops Orchestra.

We managed to catch up with him to find out more about the preparation ahead of this weekend, and to talk about that exciting new appointment.

        

