Global artist and ambassador boost for Denis Wick

Denis Wick Products Ltd has announced several high-profile soloists, conductors and educators who have joined their roster of international artists and ambassadors.

American market

The company's hugely important American marketplace will be boosted by the arrival of Chris Ward conductor of Five Lakes Brass Band, along with euphonium star and teacher Wyatt Boswell from Texas.

The celebrated trumpet player Wilmer Lopez and renowned trombonists Raul Navarette, Charlie Garcia and Dave Miller, all from New York, also join the team in addition to tuba players TJ Graf, of the Florida Orchestra and John Mangonon with the US Navy Band who will endorse the Aaron Tindal Ultra tuba range of mouthpieces. The fabulous trombonist Ulises Najera from Mexico City adds to the impressive line-up.

United Kingdom

Back in the UK, Adam Warburton who plays principal trombone at Hammonds and co-principal trombonist at Black Dyke Band joins to promote the 'classic' mouthpiece range.

He is joined by the vastly experienced Phil Green who endorses the AT Ultra mouthpiece tuba range.

Europe and southern hemisphere

The important European market is enhanced by the addition of baritone soloist Thibaut De Bondt from Brassband Willebroek in Belgium, Jannicke Ellingson from Norway and trumpeter Luis Macedo from Portugal.

Finally, the southern hemisphere sees Mark Ford, the hugely respected, conductor, performer, adjudicator and educator come on board along with cornet and trumpet star Dominic Longhurst, conductor of the Willoughby Band.

In New Zealand the respected baritone soloist Steven Booth boosts the SM Ultra range and cornet soloist Harmen Vanhoorn, who plays the Alliance range, become artists.

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Excited

Speaking about the new global additions, Dr Brett Baker Global Artist Liaison told 4BR: "We are very excited about our new artists in helping develop the next generation of mutes and mouthpieces and seeing the Denis Wick community grow ever stronger in a variety of genres and countries."

He added: "We're delighted that the hard work of restructuring and changing methods of production has now began paying dividends to meet the global for both Denis Wick products."