World Rankings: September update

Foden's edge closer to number 1 spot following their impressive victory in Birmingham last weekend.

he latest Band Supplies — 4barsrest World Rankings see the situation at the top as close as it has been in the past eight years, as Foden's Band's fantastic victory at the British Open takes the North West band within 125 points of Cory.

Missing from this year's Brass in Concert line-up in November, the Welsh giant will look to score maximum points at October's Royal Albert Hall National Final to help extend its remarkable run of finishing every year since 2007 as the world's number one contesting band.

The other contests taking place since the last update were:

New Zealand National Championships — won by Wellington Brass;

French Open Championships — won by Hammonds;

Dutch Open Championships — won by Brass Band

Willebroek; Bugle Contest — won by St. Dennis;

Welsh National Eisteddfod — won by Deiniolen;

Victoria State Championships — won by Darebin City Brass;

West of Scotland Entertainment — won by Kirkintilloch;

Dr. Martin Wainstones Cup — won by GUS Band.

The next update will follow National Championship Finals at Cheltenham and London, and as the contest season gets into full flow around the banding world we can look forward to considerable movement throughout the rankings.

Top 10 bands

1. Cory

2. Foden's

3. Tredegar

4. Black Dyke

5. Brighouse and Rastrick

6. Valaisia Brass Band

7. Brass Band Treize Etoiles

8. Eikanger-Bjorsvik

9. Grimethorpe Colliery

10. Flowers

To view all ranked bands go to:

www.4barsrest.com/rankings