2024 Dutch Open offers warm Groningen welcome

Saturday, 23 September 2023

        

The 2024 Dutch Open Brass Band Championships are to be once again held in Groningen.

The event on Saturday June 10th at the De Oosterpoort Concert Hall will form part of the wider Groningen Brass Experience which runs from Thursday 8th to Sunday 11th June in the city.

30-minute sets

Bands will each perform a 30-minute programme set which must contain a competition test-piece work. There are three divisions of competition: Championship; First and Second, with generous prize packages. It is closed adjudication.

The 2023 Championship event was won by Brass Band Willebroek, whilst the overall event attracted bands from The Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and Switzerland.

Ideal opportunity

The organisers told 4BR: "The Dutch Open continues to provide an ideal opportunity for bands from across Europe to compete against each other at a wonderful venue in a fantastic city."

Entries

The closing date for entries is December 1st.

For further details go to: https://www.groningenbrass.com/

        

