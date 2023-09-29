                 

JAM makers required

Composers can submit scores for SATB choir, brass quintet and organ, or any combination of these forces, for the annual 'Call for Music' initiative from the John Armitage Memorial Trust.

JAM
  The initiative offers performance opportunities for composers in the heart of London

Friday, 29 September 2023

        

The John Armitage Memorial Trust (JAM) is inviting composers born, living or studying in the UK to submit scores for SATB choir, brass quintet and organ, or any combination of these forces, for its annual 'Call for Music' initiative.

It offers a rare opportunity for composers to have their music professionally performed at high profile events in the heart of London. Many composers featured have enjoyed repeat performances, enhanced profile, commissions and publishing opportunities through the networking opportunity it provides.

Music of Our Time

Successful submissions will be performed in JAM's annual 'Music of Our Time' concert, held at St Bride's Church, Fleet Street, London on Wednesday 20th March.

The works will be performed by the Chapel Choir of Selwyn College, Cambridge, Onyx Brass and organist Simon Hogan, conducted by Michael Bawtree.

New music

A spokesperson told 4BR: "Nurturing new music and supporting composers of all ages remains at the heart of JAM's education work. JAM has given performances of over 180 new works since 2000, either submitted to or commissioned by the charity."

Paul Mealor, JAM President added: "It's a great joy that so many composers submit to the Call for Music each year. Scores must be written for choir, brass quintet and organ, or any combination.

A maximum time limit is of 10 minutes. There is no minimum limit — a short fanfare is as relevant as a large piece for all the forces."

It's a great joy that so many composers submit to the Call for Music each yearPaul Mealor

Panel

The submissions will be reviewed by composer Paul Mealor; Jonathan Manners, Chief Producer & Artistic Director, The BBC Singers; Sarah MacDonald, Director of Music, Selwyn College, Cambridge; Daniel Cook, Master of the Choristers and Organist, Durham Cathedral; Conductor, Nicholas Cleobury; Michael Bawtree, Principal Conductor of JAM; performer and conductor Eric Crees; composer, Timothy Jackson and singer Robert Jones.

Further information

Guidelines on how to submit are at www.jamconcert.org

Closing date: 27th October.

        

