Small retirement after huge musical contribution

Tony Small, BEM has decided to retire from his role as MD of Penclawdd after more than 50 years of inspirational musical leadership.

One of the most influential musicians and conductors in the Welsh banding movement has taken the decision to step back from his role as Musical Director of Penclawdd Brass after more than half a century of leadership.

Tony Small, BEM, MMus founded the band in 1964 — starting as a school ensemble which grew into a youth band and then a successful community band that has given countless musicians of all ages a remarkable musical outlet in West Wales.

Totemic figure

With the unwavering support of his wife Gillian, he became a totemic figure in Welsh banding — passionate about encouraging and developing young players in particular, from his band and the West Glamorgan Youth Band to the National Youth Band of Wales.

Now he has decided to enjoy a well-earned retirement, although he will remain one of the most respected and proactive figures in the Welsh banding movement.

Very proud

Looking back over the last 50 years he told 4BR: "Penclawdd Brass has made me feel very proud. The players gave so much in reaching 11 National Championship Finals in each of the contest sections — topped by winning the National Second Section title in 1983."

Under his baton the band also claimed Welsh Regional Championship titles at Third, Second and Championship Section level, Welsh National Eisteddfod titles and numerous Welsh League victories. He also led the West Glamorgan Youth Band to the Welsh and National Youth Championships of Great Britain.

Additionally, he led Penclawdd and the youth bands in numerous prestigious events, concerts and broadcasts.

Invaluable support

He added: "I simply thank everyone for their invaluable support — especially my wife and family. I am sad to retire but feel that now is the appropriate time to step down. Naturally, I shall follow the band with great interest — Ymlaen Band Penclawdd."

In response, Penclawdd's Chairperson, Richard Phillips, MBE told 4BR: "Everyone wishes Tony a long and healthy retirement. He has given incredible service, dedication and inspiration.

I'm sure that I speak for the hundreds of musicians who been inspired by him to enjoy brass banding. Penclawdd Brass, Welsh banding and the UK banding movement owes him a huge debt of gratitude. We have all been so fortunate to have such an incredible musician, conductor, administrator, arranger, librarian and friend."

Penclawdd Brass, Welsh banding and the UK banding movement owes him a huge debt of gratitude Chairperson, Richard Phillips, MBE

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Accolades

He added: "The accolades he deserves do not do his achievements justice. We are delighted that he will remain close to us all — and a font of further wisdom and experience."

It was confirmed that John M Jones, BMus, PGCE, Penclawdd Brass Band's Assistant Musical Director, and a former pupil, will lead the band.

Tony's Small's final concert at the helm will be at a special 50th Annual Concert in October.