Report & Results: 2023 Bolsover Festival of Brass

There are entertainment victories for Stannington, Freckleton, Whitworth Vale & Healey, Spennymoor Town and Banovallum Brass in Bolsover.

The Stannington Band continued its fine run of contesting form under MD Sam Fisher as they claimed a second successive Bolsover Festival of Brass Entertainment title.

After winning the First Section in 2022, they travelled to the Frasers Group Academy in Shirebrook to secure the Championships Section honours and £700 first prize with a programme based on cultures and traditions that traversed North America to Ancient Greece, the Amazon Rainforest to the North East of England.

Happy

The Yorkshire band opened with 'Jubilo, Jubilo' by Martin Cordner — with its appropriate 'HAPPY' musical hymnal inspiration given the eventual victory, before long serving principal cornet Rich Dowling supplied a fine rendition of 'Song of the Night' by Christopher Bond.

'Amazonia' from Peter Graham's 'Windows of the World' led into the Bellowhead Sea Shanty hit 'Haul Away' to close.

It was a set of that encompassed stylistic variety, certainty and confidence — aspects that adjudicator Mark Wilkinson later said that was just what he was looking for on what he said was "a long but joyful day" of entertainment.

Mystery and Robbery

Just a point behind came Haverhill Silver conducted by Paul Filby, who returned to Suffolk boosted not only by adding £350 to their kitty, but more importantly securing their place at the British Open Spring Festival as the highest placed qualifying band.

Their Beatles 'Magical Mystery Tour' programme was arranged by Tim Pannell and Sam Every, with Tim also enjoying his playing appearance by taking the 'Best Soloist' award for his thrilling trumpet/flugel rendition of 'Beatles Revolver Medley'.

The final podium place and the Warwick Music Group 'People's Choice' Trophy went to Elland Silver.

Daniel Brooks and his Yorkshire band provided an inventive set inspired by the story of the 1963 'Great Train Robbery' — from 'Mastermind' planning to the 'Condemnation' and jailing (complete with judge's gavels signalling the announcement of the sentences).

Musical variety

Despite one late withdrawal, there was plenty of musical variety on show from the 17 Championship/First Section bands — from '100 Years of Disney' to the benefits of brass banding female emancipation, musical metamorphosis, eternal life and dance to the 1969 Apollo 11 Moon Landing and a bit of 'Splish, Splash, Splosh'.

City of Hull was fourth as they recalled that iconic first lunar step, whilst Lydbrook came fifth and secured their second 'Most Entertaining Performance' award of the day (also winning it in the First Section) with their musical trip to the seaside.

The final top-six place went to Pemberton Old Wigan DW B Band who took to the stage wearing purple ribbons on their jackets in memory of former player Helen Smart who passed way in August aged just 42.

First Section:

Sunday also gave the First Section bands the opportunity the perform their programmes twice on the same day (although they could make amendments).

In the compact surroundings of the second hall venue, it was an impressive Freckleton Band that claimed the honours and £500 first prize.

Their set based on a cleverly conceived metamorphosis of styles and genres inspired, arranged and conducted by Adam Taylor, opened with the Tetris computer game sounds of 'Korobeaniki' followed by the Elvis inspired 'Can't Help Falling in Love' featuring euphonium player Pat Howard.

They closed with a neat segue between Billy Joel's 'This Night' and a funky take on Barry Manilow's 'Could it be Magic'.

Lydbrook's impressive trip from the Forest of Dean under Gareth Ritter saw them return home with another 'Most Entertaining Band' prize as well as £250 as runner-up with their 'Splish, Splash, Splosh' set.

Pemberton Old Wigan DW B Band was third. Their set featured 'Hermanos de Bop' 'Nordic Polska' and 'Nightingale Dances' as well as a lovely 'Best Soloist' account of 'With His First Breath' by baritone star Grace Butcher.

The remaining top-six places went to Skelmanthorpe, Hucknall & Linby and Chapeltown.

Second Section:

National Champion Whitworth Vale & Healey continued their rich vein of 2023 prize-winning form as they made it four consecutive Bolsover victories as Michael Goulding led them to the title and first prize of £300.

They opened with 'Kongolela', followed by yet another 'Best Soloist' prize winning performance from euphonium star Ian Peters (he also took the accolade at the Cheltenham National Final) on 'Glorious Ventures', before closing with 'Festive Overture'.

Fellow North West Area challengers Skelmersdale pushed the winners all the way under Benjamin Coulson, with Lindley Band in third, ahead of Emley, Haslingden & Helmshore and Kippax.

Third Section:

There was a super victory in the Third Section for Spennymoor Town, as their 'Windows of the World' set under Fiona Casewell took the £250 first prize aided by the 'Best Soloist' contribution of talented young euphonium player Jack Camp.

Adjudicator Christopher Bond said that he enjoyed all four performances — all of which were directed by "really good MDs" and featured "some great soloists".

Second place went to Wrexham Brass who had to overcome a malfunctioning hall PA system that saw the band have to stop their 'Journey to the Americas' performance and start again, whilst third place went to Towcester Studio Brass with their neatly delivered 'Time' themed set.

Fourth Section:

There was an impressive Bolsover title success for Banovallum Brass in the Fourth Section as they returned to the event for the first time since 2018 (when they also won) to claim the £200 first prize led by Tony Garrill.

They opened with 'I've Got Rhythm' followed by the PLC arrangement of the hymn tune 'Lloyd', the super bass trombone solo 'I Only Have Eyes for You' played by Emily Bourne, before closing with confident rendition of Chris Hazell's 'Kraken'.

Thrapston Town was runner-up with a set that started with 'Baggy Trousers' and ended with the reflective 'At Hungerford Church' written by MD, Nathan Waterman.

Third place went to Matlock Brass, whilst the 'Best Soloist' prize went to a wonderful 'Grandfather's Clock' performance by the experienced euph player Paul Robinson with Dodworth Colliery MW Band.

New venue

With pressures to find an appropriate local venue in the Shirebrook area (the contest has support from local councils as well as main sponsor Warwick Music Group and Denis Wick) that can accommodate multiple bands with its logistics and facilities, this year's competition was held at the Fraser Group Academy headquarters.

Although its main conference hall offered an excellent venue, the second hall was not wholly appropriate. Following concerns raised by bands the contest organisers (who once again ran the event professionally and on time) apologised and stated that they would investigate potential solutions for next year, including hosting all sections over the two days in the main hall.

It was also hoped that would enable the event to further enhance its popular live-stream broadcast.

Results:

Championship Section:

Adjudicator: Mark Wilkinson

1. Stannington (Sam Fisher): 97

2. Haverhill Silver (Paul Filby): 96

3. Elland Silver (Daniel Brooks): 95

4. City of Hull (Dean Jones): 93

5. Lydbrook (Gareth Ritter): 92

6. Pemberton Old Wigan DW B (Ben Dixon): 91

7. Newstead Brass (Matthew Ludford-King): 90

8. Middleton (Jamie Cooper): 89

9. Blidworth Welfare (Gary Perrin): 88

10. Gresley Colliery (Craig Stevens): 87

11. Freckleton (Adam Taylor): 86

12. Roberts Bakery (Mike Jones): 85

13. Kidlington Concert Brass (Jonathan Pippen): 84

14. Jackfield Band (Simon Platford): 83

15. Milton Keynes Brass (Matthew Brown): 82

16. Hucknall & Linby (Paul Whyley): 81

17. South Yorkshire Police (Leigh Baker): 80

Most Entertaining Band: Lydbrook

WMG People's Choice: Elland Silver

Best Soloist: Tim Pannell (cornet/flugel/trumpet) — Haverhill Silver

British Open Spring Festival Qualifying Band: Haverhill Silver





First Section:

Adjudicator: Stephanie Binns

1. Freckleton (Adam Taylor): 98

2. Lydbrook (Gareth Ritter): 97

3. Pemberton Old Wigan DW B (Ben Dixon): 95

4. Skelmanthorpe (Martin Heartfield): 94

5. Hucknall & Lindley (Paul Whyley): 93

6. Chapeltown Silver (Colum O'Shea): 91*

7. Milton Keynes Brass (Matthew Brown): 89

8. South Yorkshire Police (Leigh Baker): 88

9. Middleton (Jamie Cooper): 87

10. Stamford Brass (Julian Bright): 85

11. Strata Brass (Leigh Baker): 82**

12. Carlton Brass (Chris Banks): 81

* 1 point time penalty

** 2 point time penalty

Most Entertaining Band: Lydbrook

Best Soloist: Grace Butcher (baritone) — Pemberton Old Wigan DW B





Second Section:

Adjudicator: Mark Wilkinson

1. Whitworth Vale & Healey (Mike Golding): 91

2. Skelmersdale Prize (Benjamin Coulson): 90

3. Lindley (Alan Widdop): 87

4. Emley (Tim Sidwell): 86

5. Haslingden & Helmshore (Joshua Hughes): 85

6. Kippax (James Beecham): 84

7. Leicester Co-operative (Ben Hewlett-Davies): 82

8. Wellington (Telford) Brass (Ian Johnson): 81

Best Soloist: Ian Peters (euphonium) — Whitworth Vale & Healey





Third Section:

Adjudicator: Christopher Bond

1. Spennymoor Town (Fiona Casewell): 94

2. City of Wrexham (Ian Johnson): 92

3. Towcester Studio Brass (Neil Brownless): 89

4. Ibstock Brick Brass (Luke Atkinson): 86

Best Soloist: Jack Camp (euphonium) — Spennymoor Town





Fourth Section:

Adjudicator: Christopher Bond

1. Banovallum Brass (Tony Garrill): 92

2. Thrapston Town (Nathan Waterman): 91

3. Matlock Brass (Chris Banks): 89

4. Dodworth Colliery MW (Geof Benson): 88

5. Whitwell Brass (Rob Deakin): 86

6. Ilkeston Brass (Alex Bland): 84

Best Soloist: Paul Robinson (euphonium) — Dodworth Colliery MW