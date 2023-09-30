Results: 2023 Bolsover Festival of Brass

Second Section:
Adjudicator: Mark Wilkinson
1. Whitworth Vale & Healey (Mike Golding)
2. Skelmersdale Prize (Benjamin Coulson)
3. Lindley (Alan Widdop)
4. Emley (Tim Sidwell)
5. Haslingden & Helmshore (Joshua Hughes)
6. Kippax (James Beecham)
7. Leicester Co-operative (Ben Hewlett-Davies)
8. Wellington (Telford) Brass (Ian Johnson)
Best Instrumentalist: (euphonium) — Whitworth Vale & Healey
Third Section:
Adjudicator: Christopher Bond
1. Spennymoor Town (Fiona Casewell): 94
2. City of Wrexham (Ian Johnson): 92
3. Towcester Studio Brass (Neil Brownless): 89
4. Ibstock Brick Brass (Luke Atkinson): 86
Best Instrumentalist: Jack Camp (euphonium) — Spennymoor Town
Fourth Section:
Adjudicator: Christopher Bond
1. Banovallum Brass (Tony Garrill): 92
2. Thrapston Town (Nathan Waterman): 91
3. Matlock Brass (Chris Banks): 89
4. Dodworth Colliery MW (Geof Benson): 88
5. Whitwell Brass (Rob Deakin): 86
6. Ilkeston Brass (Alex Bland): 84
Best Instrumentalist: Paul Robinson (euphonium) — Dodworth Colliery MW