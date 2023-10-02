Report & Result: 2023 Fife Charities BBA

Katrina Marzella-Wheeler leads Kingdom Brass to victory in Kirkcaldy.

A new name will appear on the Fife Charities Band Association Contest honours board following an enjoyable day of contesting at the Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy on the weekend.

It won't however be 2023 champion Kingdom Brass, who retained the title won last year to lift the imposing winner's trophy (colloquially known as 'The Boiler') for a 15th time since 1999, but that of conductor Katrina Marzella-Wheeler.

It was a debut victory for the renowned baritone star, who in recent years has taken her first steps into developing her conducting career. This success will surely herald further celebratory pictures surrounded by silverware.

Finely judged

Victory came courtesy of a finely judged performance of Peter Graham's 'Metropolis 1927' — one that not only saw her claim the trophy as winning conductor but saw prizes for her band's percussion, euphonium and flugel. Kingdom also claimed the separate 'Best Hymn' prize for their rendition of 'In Perfect Peace'.

The performance won rich praise from adjudicator Russell Gray, who called it "excellent" as he praised all the competing bands and their MDs on their performances on intelligently chosen works.

Just behind came Kirkintilloch, who continued their upward trajectory under their MD Hedley Benson (claiming the 'Best March' award for their rendition of 'The Australasian'), whilst third place and qualification to the British Open Spring Festival went to welcome Yorkshire visitors, Marsden Silver led by Andrew Lofthouse.

Thrilled

Not surprisingly Katrina told 4BR that she was thrilled by the success. "It's been a great start and one that had to overcome a few challenges, as I had my first bout of Covid-19 which I had to recover from in the run up.

I think I may have passed it onto a few players too, but thankfully we all had the 'all-clear' before the contest."

Katrina added: "I must thank everyone for their commitment. The right 'positives' so to speak have come from the band from the start — with great organisation and drive. It was a real team effort with the individual and percussion awards so well deserved.

It's a great start, but we have work to do for a busy concert schedule that includes a project with John Wallace before we look forward to next year."

Kirky congrats

Katrina also offered her congratulations to Hedley Benson and Kirkintilloch who pushed Kingdom close in search of their first Fife success. Their well-structured account of 'The World Rejoicing' also saw prizes go to their fine soprano, trombone and tubas.

The BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra principal trumpet player recently joined Katrina on Allan Withington's Conducting Course in Leeuwarden in The Netherlands — the benefits of which have certainly paid off on the contest stage with their bands.

Marsden delight

Marsden Silver returned home delighted that they had secured their Spring Festival place at Blackpool with a vibrantly delivered 'The Year of the Dragon', whilst the remaining top-six places went to Kirkintilloch Kelvin Brass ('On the Shoulders of Giants'), Annan Town ('A King's Lie') — which saw the claim the 'Best Second Section Band' prize in beating higher ranked rivals, and Lochgelly ('The Year of the Dragon').

Croy Silver took the 'Best Third Section Band' prize thanks to their solid account of 'Dimensions' by Peter Graham, whilst the 'Best Fourth Section Band' accolade went to Buckhaven & Methil for their performance of 'The Dark Side of the Moon'.

I must thank everyone for their commitment. The right 'positives' so to speak have come from the band from the start — with great organisation and drive Katrina Marzella-Wheeler

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Result:

Adjudicator: Russell Gray

1. Kingdom Brass (K. Marzella-Wheeler): 96

2. Kirkintilloch (H. Benson): 94

3. Marsden Silver (A. Lofthouse): 92

4. Kirkintilloch Kelvin (M. Ramsay): 91

5. Annan Town (L Wilkinson): 90

6. Lochgelly (C. Shanks): 89

7. Bathgate (C. Anderson): 88

8. Bo'ness & Carriden (C. Farren): 87

9. UNISON Kinneil (J. Parkhill): 86

10. Croy Silver (K. Blackwood): 85

11. Clackmannan District (P. Drury): 84

12. Johnstone (R. Tennant): 83

13. GT Group Peterlee (C. Bentham): 82

14. Dysart Colliery (R. Fraser): 81

15. Buckhaven & Methil (S. Craig): 80.5

16 = Bon Accord B (J. Cook): 80

16 = Dunfermline City (A. Shaw): 80

Winning Conductor: Katrina Marzella-Wheeler

British Open Spring Festival Qualifying Band: Marsden Silver

Best Fife 'A' Band: Kingdom Brass

Best Fife 'B' Band: Buckhaven & Methil

Best First Section Band: Kirkintilloch

Best Second Section Band: Annan Town

Best Third Section Band: Croy Silver

Best Fourth Section Band: Buckhaven & Methil

Solo Prizes:

Adjudicator: Andrew McMillan

Best Cornet: Erin McSporran (Kirkintilloch) — soprano

Best Horn/Flugel: Sarah Findlay (Kingdom Brass)

Best Euphonium/Baritone: Tom Coen (Kingdom Brass)

Best Trombone: Luke Williams (Kirkintilloch)

Best Basses: Kirkintilloch

Best Percussion: Kingdom Brass

March:

1. Kirkintilloch

2. Kirkintilloch Kelvin

3. Lochgelly

4. UNISON Kinneil

5. GT Group Peterlee

6. Kingdom Brass

Hymn:

1. Kingdom Brass

2. Kirkintilloch

3. Marsden Silver

4. Kirkintilloch Kelvin

5. Lochgelly

6. Bo'ness & Carriden