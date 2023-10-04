                 

IBBSS announces 2024 attractions

The leading international brass band summer school is already signing up delegates for its 2024 course.

IBBSS24
  Prof Nicholas Childs will lead the 2024 course in Swansea

Wednesday, 04 October 2023

        

The International Brass Band Summer School has confirmed its list of tutors who will lead the course at University of Wales Bay Campus, Swansea in 2024.

The course, supported by Geneva Musical Instruments attracts delegates from across the banding world, and will run from 29th July to- 3rd August under Music Director Prof Nicholas Childs.

The delegates will once again benefit from the expertise from world class tutors, Richard Marshall, Tom Hutchinson, Owen Farr, Brett Baker, Gary Curtin and Matt Routley.

Next course

Prof Childs told 4BR: "We start planning for the next course as soon as the current one has finished — and to ensure that the early bird delegates that book straight away are assured of their places.

We offer a unique blend of challenging music making and family orientated fun all based on our ethos of arriving as a delegate and leaving as a friend.

What's not to enjoy with incredible tutors, superb music, tailored skills teaching and loads of fun extras to go with the excellent accommodation and additional attractions."

Endorsements

The endorsements of the course also come from across the world with course regular Doug Ruby telling 4BR: "I love the facilities here and its always great to meet up with old and new friends from around the world."

That was further endorsed by Fanchea Hayman from Canada, who added: "What a wonderful experience. From the tutors to the music to the friendship, it was the best. In my opinion everyone who plays in a brass band should attend. I can't wait for next year."

Book now

Book your place. www.ibbss.com

Download your pdf application form or for more information please contact Administrator Alison Childs: Alison4horn@btinternet.com

        

