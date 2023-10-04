                 

*
Christmas is coming...

It may be early, but if you want to maximise your festive fund raising this year, Brass Bands England and Crowdfunder UK has a webinar this week that will tell you how to do it...

Chrsitmas
Wednesday, 04 October 2023

        

With the 80-day mark fast approaching before everyone opens their musical presents on Christmas morning, Brass Bands England has once again partnered with Crowdfunder UK, the UK's largest crowdfunding platform, to help bands with their engagement with their local communities to raise vital funds.

#BrassBandsAtChristmas will be launched with a webinar on Thursday 5th October at 7.00pm.

Register

Those wishing to enhance their fund-raising activities this festive season are encouraged to be part of the webinar.

Register now: https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/456

Reward

Bands who take part will offer a paid-for 'reward' to those who pledge funds to the band at various levels, anything from £10 for a festive CD to £100 for a live performance on their street.

Participating bands also have the option to attend expert coaching webinars delivered by senior staff-members at Crowdfunder, helping to set up a crowdfunding page, market your campaign, and retain your new audiences.

Further session

There will be a further BBE Q&A session on Thursday 9th November at 7.00pm to support you with any questions or queries.

Register now: https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/457

        

