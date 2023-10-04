                 

German bond led by musical friendship

A long friendship between Patricio Cosentino and Hans Jacob has led to an exciting partnership link in North Germany.

Cosentino
  The cocnert took place between the bands in Northern Germany

Wednesday, 04 October 2023

        

A bond of musical friendship, leadership and communal endeavour was recently displayed in Northern Germany.

Under the direction of MD Patricio Cosentino, Brass Band MV welcomed the German Youth Champions Brass Band Potzblech led by MD Hans Jacob, for a concert under the motto 'The Force Awakens'.

Soundtrack music

Presented at the Wichernsaal venue in Schwerin, the ensembles offered a programme of film soundtrack music — from 'The Mission', 'Back to the Future' and 'Schindler's List' to 'Hedwig's Theme' and 'The Sand Volcano' as well as classic rock anthems such 'Bohemian Rhapsody'.

One of the musical goals of the weekend was to share a link to further development — something that was shown by the packed hall offered a standing ovation and a demand for no less than three encores.

Patricio and Hans both studied at the Hochschule fur Musik Franz Liszt in Weimar, with the duo sharing a passion for brass banding music making that has seen them inspire bands and players through their education work.

Patricio and Hans both studied at the Hochschule fur Musik Franz Liszt in Weimar, with the duo sharing a passion for brass banding music making that has seen them inspire bands and players through their education work4BR

Special

Speaking about the initiative, Patricio told 4BR: "It has been a wonderful experience for both bands. Having Hans play soprano cornet for this concert at the Brass Band MV was also very special for me, since we know each other for very long time.

Sharing the stage and concert with such talented young players was also inspirational and linked to our joint ambitions for the next generation of young brass band players in Germany."

Future project

Cosentino added that the response and success will now see him start work on a North German Brass Band Day in 2024 where more brass bands can come together to share music making and friendship.

        

German bond led by musical friendship

