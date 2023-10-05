West Midlands Police Band nab SPJ as new MD

The experienced Steve Pritchard-Jones has become the new Musical Director of the West Midlands Police Band.

Band Secretary John Gillam told 4BR: "We're delighted by Steve's appointment and are excited by the prospect of working with such an experienced conductor.

We look forward to a successful partnership as we move forward with Steve and with a new president in Chief Constable Craig Guildford QPM VR DL."

Delighted

In response Steve added: "I'm also delighted to have the opportunity to work with the band and I'm very excited for the future. The commitment and dedication from the band members is excellent and puts the band in a positive position to move forward."