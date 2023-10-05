                 

New signings for 1OB as they prepare for title defence

First Old Boys Band has welcomed new signings to the band as they prepare to defend their Champion Band of Northern Ireland title in Armagh.

1OB (1st Old Boys Brass Band Belfast) are looking forwarding to defending the Championship Band of Northern Ireland title at the forthcoming NI Banding Association Contest to be held at the Market Theatre in Armagh on 14th October.

Signings

Preparations under Musical Director Dr Jonathan W Corry have been taking place with several new additions to their ranks.

Rick Van Der Schuit, a former member of the Amsterdam Staff Band has joined on solo cornet with Joanna McCullagh and Harry Lloyd (Jnr) strengthening the back row cornets. Harry joins his father Harry Snr and his sister Tori who are also in the band.

Welcomed back are Nathan Moore on solo trombone whilst Jonathan Sharpe has also returned to the horn section where is son Daniel is on solo horn.

Thrive

A spokesperson told 4BR: "The band continues to thrive under Dr Corry's musical leadership alongside the associate conductor Philip Ferguson, who together will also be preparing the band for the European Brass Band Championships in Palanga next year."

        

