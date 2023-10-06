                 

*
Musicwear adds to cooperative style

The leading musicwear providers has been making sure bands are looking their best for their forthcoming Royal Albert Hall appearance.

Ratby
  The band performs in their electric blue shirts and waistcoats

Friday, 06 October 2023

        

With the London final of the National Championship of Great Britain fast looming on the contesting horizon, Lloyd Shipp at Musicwearetc.co.uk has been busy ensuring that the competing bands will look their very best as they take to the stage at the Royal Albert Hall.

Ratby link

The latest to use his services is Ratby Cooperative who returns for their third consecutive appearance resplendent in their electric blue shirts and tailored waistcoats.

Lloyd recently paid them a visit to ensure that their stock was up to date and well fitted as well as producing a few more to make sure everyone looks as well as plays the part on Edward Gregson's 'Of Men and Mountains'.

Brilliant organisation

Lloyd told 4BR: "Ratby is a brilliant organisation from top to bottom and it is always a pleasure to work with them. They are already well into their preparations for London and don't leave a stone unturned.

It's been great to link up with them again and I wish them all the very best at the Royal Albert Hall in a few weeks' time."

Find out more

To find out more about Musicwearetc.o.uk go to: www.musicwearetc.co.uk

        

TAGS: Ratby Co-operative

