Second postponement for Regent tributes

A bout of Covid has meant that Regent Brass has had to postpone its much anticipated concert of leading contemporary works for the brass band medium.

The much anticipated concert of major contemporary works for the brass band medium that was have been given by Regent Brass this Sunday (8th October) has had to be cancelled for a second time.

'Tributes and Dedications' was to have featured major works by Birtwistle, Andreissen, Gruber, Horovitz and Henze as well as compositions from Liz Lane, James Chan and Franklin Onyeso.

Trains and Covid

Unfortunately a proposed train strike caused the first postponement and now a bout of Covid-19 has swept through the band — including conductor Alan Duguid.

He told 4BR: "We are really saddened to have to do postpone the event as the ambitious programme was really taking shape and we had great interest and really good ticket sales.

It's simply impossible to undertake such a concert with dep players and conductor who is coughing and still registering a positive test result."

Apologies

Alan added: "My apologies go out to everyone who like us was looking forward to the concert and I can assure you that it will be third time lucky as we will make arrangements to put it on again in the New Year."

4BR was informed that refunds have been issued via Eventbrite to all tickets purchased.