Dates and venues for West of England Areas announced

The Riviera International Centre and the Upton Vale Community Centre in Torquay will host the 2024 West of England Regional Championships.

  The Championships take place over the weekend of the 9th & 10th March 2024

Monday, 09 October 2023

        

The 2024 West of England Regional Championships will be held at the Riviera International Centre and the Upton Vale Community Centre in Torquay over the weekend of the 9th & 10th March.

New venue

WEBBA Chairperson John Woods acknowledged to 4BR that feedback from bands had meant that a new secondary venue which will host the Second Section contest has been sought.

"We are delighted to have secured very suitable alternative additional accommodation very close to the Riviera International Centre, as it would be impossible to accommodate three sections at there on one day."

Full details including draw and start times will be issued after entries close.

Schedule

Saturday 9th March:
Riviera International Centre
Section Four followed by Section One

Upton Vale Community Centre, St Marychurch Road, Torquay
Section Two

Sunday 10th March:
Riviera International Centre
Section Three followed by Championship Section

        

