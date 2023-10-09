                 

Tait takes lead at Westoe

Phillip Tait takes the baton at Westoe Brass on a permanent basis.

  Phillip Tait has become the band's new MD

Monday, 09 October 2023

        

Westoe Brass has announced that Phillip Tait has become the North of England band's new Musical Director.

He has taken on the role with the Championship Section ensemble after enjoying a three-month link leading them through a busy Summer schedule of concerts.

A band spokesperson said: "We are looking forward to continuing to work with Phillip who has shown us his clear and exciting musical vision through his leadership and musicality."

Delighted

In response to the news, the new MD, who will continue to play soprano cornet with Rothwell Temperance Band, said: "I'm delighted to be linking up with Westoe and feel we can build on a very strong foundation that is already in place.

They are very well run and have a team of dedicated and committed players with a great deal of ambition."

The new permanent partnership makes it official debut together at a local concert in South Shields this weekend.

Find out more:

To find out more go to: https://www.facebook.com/westoebrass

        

