Thoresby partnership comes to an end

The four-year musical partnership between Thoresby Colliery Band and MD Michael Howley has come to an end.

4BR was informed that his increasing work commitments as a musician in the Central Band of the RAF has led to the decision.

Rebuilt

Under his baton Thoresby rebuilt confidently following the Covid-19 pandemic, resulting in claiming qualification for the 2023 First Section National Final in Cheltenham. In addition, the band has undertaken a series of well received high-profile concert performances throughout the Midlands and Yorkshire.

Best wishes

Chairperson George Kennedy told 4BR: "We wish Mike every success in his role with the RAF and have greatly enjoyed his leadership, musicianship and not least his brilliant sense of humour — making every rehearsal and performance great fun for all."