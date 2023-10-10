                 

*
Thoresby partnership comes to an end

The musical partnership between conductor Michael Howley and Thoresby Colliery comes to an end after four years.

Thoresby Colliery
  The four year partnership has now come to an end between Michael Howley and Thoresby Colliery Band

Tuesday, 10 October 2023

        

The four-year musical partnership between Thoresby Colliery Band and MD Michael Howley has come to an end.

4BR was informed that his increasing work commitments as a musician in the Central Band of the RAF has led to the decision.

Rebuilt

Under his baton Thoresby rebuilt confidently following the Covid-19 pandemic, resulting in claiming qualification for the 2023 First Section National Final in Cheltenham. In addition, the band has undertaken a series of well received high-profile concert performances throughout the Midlands and Yorkshire.

Best wishes

Chairperson George Kennedy told 4BR: "We wish Mike every success in his role with the RAF and have greatly enjoyed his leadership, musicianship and not least his brilliant sense of humour — making every rehearsal and performance great fun for all."

        

Thoresby Colliery

