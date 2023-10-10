                 

Take it away scheme offers instrument purchase help for players

Creative United has teamed up with Omni Capital to offer interest free loans to help with instrument purchase.

tAKE IT AWAY
  The scheme has been running since 2007

Tuesday, 10 October 2023

        

Creative United, the community Interest Company has announced an expansion to the 'Take it away' scheme, its flagship programme offering interest free loans to customers for the purchase of musical instruments.

Following the award of a new funding agreement by Arts Council England, the national initiative will be re-launched by Creative United on 10th November.

Musical instruments

It aims to offer competitive benefits for its network of member retailers, ensuring that the scheme is supporting affordable access to musical instruments for musicians across the country, from complete beginners to accomplished professional and amateur players.

In partnership with Omni Capital Retail Finance, it is also hoped that it will provide increased support for high street musical instrument retailers across England, addressing the financial challenges faced by businesses and consumers as a result of the current cost of living crisis.

Support

The 'Take it away' scheme was first launched by the Arts Council on an 'open to all' basis in 2007, and to date has supported nearly 100,000 customers with the purchase of £72m worth of musical instruments and equipment.

The announcement also reflects the Arts Council's commitment to lifelong creativity and help to achieve the organisation's 2020-30 strategy, 'Let's Create'.

Investment

Speaking about the initiative, Darren Henley, CEO of Arts Council England, said: "Affordable access to the right equipment is key in ensuring creativity can flourish.

Alongside our £151 million investment this year in music organisations and projects, our increased support of Take it away means even more people can access the musical instruments they need and helps us build a country where everyone can enjoy music and the benefits it brings."

Over 18

Meanwhile, Alexander Tucker, Chief Operating Officer at Creative United added: "We are delighted that the 'Take it away' scheme is being relaunched on an enhanced basis to enable all customers over the age of 18 to purchase a musical instrument.

This is just the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the 'Take it away' scheme.

We will be looking to grow and develop the scheme over the coming years in partnership with other organisations that share our commitment to ensuring equitable and affordable access to music making for everyone across England."

Further information

https://takeitaway.org.uk/
https://takeitaway.org.uk/

        

