Moore to headline Wingates' 150th anniversary celebrations

The 150th anniversary of Wingates Band will reach its culmination next month with a concert featuring one of its most famous alumni — trombone star Peter Moore.

The event on Saturday 4th November will not only see the principal trombone of the LSO and former BBC Young Musician of the Year winner as the guest soloist, but will also feature music from the band's proud and successful history, including a world premiere written by Musical Director Andrea Price.

Peter Moore claimed the prestigious BBC title aged just 12 in 2008 and remains the youngest winner in the history of the flagship event. He is now regarded as one of the finest trombone performers in the world, a layer of "astounding technique and musicality".

Time, place and tickets

Wingates' 150th Celebration Concert will be held at Bolton Parish Church on Saturday 4th November at 7.30pm.

Tickets can be purchased at: www.wingatesbrassband.co.uk/events