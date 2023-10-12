Haverhill adds to musical direction

Matt Brown will join MD Paul Filby to lead the musical direction of Haverhill Silver Band.

Fresh from their British Open Spring Festival qualification at the recent Bolsover Festival of Brass Championships, Haverhill Silver Band has announced the appointment of Matt Brown as their new Associate Musical Director.

Working alongside MD Paul Filby, Matt will share the band's artistic direction responsibilities and conducting requirements.

Experience

With extensive musical experience from a career in the British Army where he was selected for the Bandmaster course at the Royal Military School of Music and in gaining a degree from the University of Salford, he has also performed on trombone with many leading bands.

He also conducts Milton Keynes Band, continues to play with Desford Colliery Band and is a member of the Association of Brass Band Adjudicators. He will make his concert debut with the band next month.

Positive move

Speaking of this appointment Paul Filby told 4BR: "Building a conducting team that can direct the organisation musically and artistically is essential for our future development.

Matt and I have known each other for quite some time, but creating this opportunity for us to work closely together is a positive move that I'm certain the band will enjoy and will lead to greater success."