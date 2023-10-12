                 

Report & Result: 2023 Stanley Brass Band Entertainment Contest

Tewit Silver claims the entertainment honours after a great day of music making in Stanley.

Tewit
  Tewit Silver celebrate in entertainment style after their win

Thursday, 12 October 2023

        

Tewit Silver claimed the honours at the recent Stanley Entertainment Contest at the South Causley Inn in County Durham.

Led by MD Martin Hall, the northeast band secured the £250 first prize with a polished 20-minute programme set themed on different areas across the world.

Upbeat

Tewit opened with the upbeat fizz of 'Toccata in D Minor' led by their thrilling xylophone players who were part of their 'Best Percussion' award winning team. It was followed with the contrast of 'Dublin's Fair City', and 'Balkan Dance' before they rounded things off with the dramatic 'Heroes of the North'.

The result carries on the band's run of solid contesting form in 2023 which just a few weeks ago saw them come fifth at the Second Section Cheltenham National Finals.

Entertaining NASUWT

By topping the music element of the contest Tewit was able to just pip rivals NASUWT Concert to the title.

They produced a 'Most Entertaining Band' set led by Brian Thompson aided by the wonderful 'Best Soloist' contribution of bass trombonist Stuart Johnson on 'Joshua'.

In addition, his colleagues also put in their shift to help claim the 'Best Trombone Section' award, whilst the band opened with 'Prismatic Light' before leading into 'Prelude on Lavenham', the solo feature, 'El es Senor' and the march 'Praise'.

Youth winners

Houghton Area Youth took the final podium spot and Youth Prize with a 50th anniversary themed set that also included the world premiere of 'Aurum' by composer Lee Morris.

A spokesperson for the event told 4BR that it had been a hugely encouraging and enjoyable day of music making.

"We were delighted by the response of the bands and by the entertainment that was on show. The adjudicators all spoke of the excellent standard of playing, presentation and entertainment and we know the audience thoroughly enjoyed every performance."

Trophy heritage

They added: "We were particularly delighted that the event also recognised through its trophies the heritage of the banding community with the Bob McCarthy Trophy to the 'Best Percussion' honouring a former player of the legendary St Hilda's Band.

The Brian Dodds Trophy to the 'Best Trombone Section' marks the contribution made during his long career with High Handenhold Band, and the Beth Donelly Trophy marks the brilliant contribution made by her in inspiring young players."

It was confirmed that the date of the 2024 event will be 13th October.

The adjudicators all spoke of the excellent standard of playing, presentation and entertainment and we know the audience thoroughly enjoyed every performanceorganisers

Result:


Music Adjudicator: Daniel Brooks
Entertainment Adjudicator: Zoe Kyle
Best Soloist judge: Lewis Barton
Music /Entertainment = Total

1. Tewit Silver (Martin Hall): 1/2 =3*
2. NASUWT Concert (Brian Thompson): 2/1 = 3
3. Houghton Area Youth (Brian Adams): 4/3 = 7
4. Trimdon Brass (John Bell): 5/4 = 9
5. Bearpark & Esh Colliery (Colin Harris): 3/7 = 10
6. Dunston Silver (Fraser Hodgson): 6/6 = 12*
7. Backworth Colliery (Chris Travis): 7/5 = 12
8. Burneside Brass (Dave Higson): 8/9 = 17
9. Burneside Brass Training (Dave Higson): 10/8 = 18
10. Trimdon Training (Phil Hounsall): 9/10 = 19

*Music placing takes precedent

Most Entertaining Band: NASUWT Concert
Youth Band Prize: Houghton Area Youth
Best Soloist: Stuart Jordan (bass trombone) — NASUWT Concert
Best Trombone Section: NASUWT Concert
Best Percussion: Tewit Silver

        

Report & Result: 2023 Stanley Brass Band Entertainment Contest

