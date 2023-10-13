Chester walk the walk...

The City of Chester Band celebrated its 170th anniversary by recreating a very special weekly walk of their musical predecessors.

It's been a time of high-profile celebration for City of Chester Bluecoat Band.

2023 marks their 170th anniversary, and to commemorate the occasion members recreated the 'wall walk' that the original Bluecoats School Band from which they originate took every Sunday morning.

Beginning with a fanfare from the famous Eastgate Clock they stopped at seven locations around the city walls, playing a mix of the band members' favourite marches and hymns.

The stops included the city's Cathedral, Blue Coat Hospital, Racecourse and Roman amphitheatre.

Presentation

At the Blue Coat Hospital, principal cornet Phil Mottershead was presented with a tankard by Chairperson Paul Donoghue, in recognition of his 60 years of dedicated service to the band.

Band Manager, Matthew McCleary told 4BR: "Phil has been such a massive part of the band over those 60 years. While playing and conducting or during his time as Chairman his commitment has been second-to-none and we wish him many more playing years ahead."

Long term commitment

2023 also marks the success of the organisation's long-term commitment to the next generation of players, with the Bluecoat Brass Training Band opening Beginner Sessions on Wednesdays (6.30-7.30pm) as well as band sessions for more experienced players on Mondays (6.00-7.30pm) which are open to all.

More information:

For more information go to: www.chesterbrass.co.uk