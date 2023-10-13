                 

News

Praemium Imperiale Award for Marsalis

The remarkable Wynton Marsalis follows in the footsteps of Pierre Boulez, Leonard Bernstein, Gyorgy Ligeti, Luciano Berio and Oscar Peterson in being presented with one of the most prestigious honours in the arts world.

Wynton Marsalis
  The American trumpet player has made a worldwide impact throughout his career.

Friday, 13 October 2023

        

The remarkable American trumpeter, bandleader and composer Wynton Marsalis has won the Music Category of the prestigious Praemium Imperiale Awards.

Considered to be one of the highest honours in the international arts world, the prizes have been presented annually since 1989 by the Japan Art Association in five fields of excellence — architecture, painting, sculpture, theatre/film and music.

Global impact

The artists are recognized and awarded for their achievements, for the impact they have had internationally on the arts, and for their role in enriching the global community.

The winners of the prize are chosen by five nominating committees, each headed by an international adviser. At a ceremony in Tokyo, the laureates receive a medal, certificate and a monetary prize of 15 million yen (about £82,000).

Previous winners of the music category include Pierre Boulez, Leonard Bernstein, Gyorgy Ligeti, Luciano Berio, Oscar Peterson, Daniel Barenboim, Zubin Mehta, Martha Argerich, Steve Reich, Arvo Part and Yo-Yo Ma.

Worldwide profile

Since his stunning performance debut in 1982, Wynton Marsalis he has released 127 jazz, classical and alternative recordings, composing hundreds of original pieces.

He has performed in over 850 cities and 65 countries across the globe and is the recipient of 41 honorary degrees.

He has been appointed a UN Messenger of Peace and Chevalier de la LÃ©gion d'honneur, is the recipient of both The National Medal of Arts and The National Humanities Medal and serves as Managing and Artistic Director of Jazz at Lincoln Center amongst other appointments.

The artists are recognized and awarded for their achievements, for the impact they have had internationally on the arts, and for their role in enriching the global community4BR

Benedetti to Bolden

His 'Violin Concerto' written for Nicola Benedetti received widespread acclaim whilst his jazz cornet playing was heard to thrilling effect on the 2019 film 'Bolden' which recalled the life of the seminal American jazz player Buddy Bolden.

Image: Copyright Zuma Press, Inc. / Alamy

        

Wynton Marsalis

