Mercer & Barker launch new tenor trombone mouthpiece range

The leading mouthpiece manufacturer has launched a Dragon, Viper and Raptor into the marketplace to bite into the opposition and offer tenor trombone players a new alternative.

Mercer and Barker
  The Dragon and Viper range offer new alternatives for players

Friday, 13 October 2023

        

Mercer & Barker have released details of the latest additions to their range of mouthpieces.

The company state that their new tenor trombone range has been developed over the past 12 months with input from several of the UK's leading exponents to offer an exciting new alternative to players of all abilities.

MB4G JP 'Dragon':

The MB4G-JP 'Dragon' has been developed with professional trombone player Jonathan Pippen.

It is aimed players who require a slightly larger tenor trombone mouthpiece. It therefore features a comfortable rim that reduces lip fatigue with slightly more body mass to enhance the sound.

Specifications:
Cup: 26.00mm
Rim: 6.89mm
Throat: 7.40mm

MB4.5G 'Viper':

The MB4.5G 'Viper' offers a little more room than the 'Dragon'. Developed with the help of James Garlick, it also offers a comfy rim to help reduce fatigue.

Specifications:
Cup: 25.70mm
Rim: 6.75 mm
Throat: 7.00mm

MB4.75G:

The MB4.75G is offers yet more openness, even than the 5G. It's perfect for players who want to cut through a band or ensemble.

Specification:
Cup: 25.60mm
Rim: 6.75mm
Throat: 7.30mm

MB5G 'Raptor':

The MB5G 'Raptor' is perhaps the 'go to' tenor trombone model. Paying homage to the famous Bach 5G it offers the tenor trombonist comfort through the unique MB rim design but will shape to offer clear articulation and easily centre notes giving you that zip when needed.

The balanced weight enhances the sound making it a great all-round favourite for the trombone specialist.

Specifications:
Cup: 25.50mm
Rim: 6.85mm
Throat: 7.20mm

MB6G:

The MB6G is the smallest tenor trombone mouthpiece, designed for the smaller embouchure and to give a jazzy zip and zing in the higher register. It has also been developed with the unique MB rim which reduces lip fatigue.

Specifications:
Cup: 25.00mm
Rim: 7.10mm
Throat: 6.90mm

To find out more go to:

https://mercerandbarker.com/product-category/trombone/

        

