Brabbins resigns as Music Director of English National Opera

Martyn Brabbins has announced that he has resigned from his role with ENO in response to its proposed cuts to its orchestra.

Brabbins
  Martyn Brabbins has a close connection with the brass band movement.

Sunday, 15 October 2023

        

It has been announced that Martyn Brabbins, the Music Director of English National Opera (ENO) has submitted his resignation to the company in response to its announcement that it is to implement severe cuts to its orchestra and chorus.

It follows the proposals made by ENO of a consultation process that was reported to have stated that they were looking to reduce the size of its orchestra from 69 to 50 performers and to reduce their contract to a 26 week period and 60% of current annual hours and salary.

Carving knife

Earlier this month the Musicians Union stated that they had learned that 19 posts were to be cut and that they would "fight to keep its members at ENO in full time jobs on full-time pay".

They urged ENO to reconsider its actions, with a spokesperson at the ENO saying that the announcement took "a carving knife to the employment of ENO's musicians, leaving a rump of work that will no longer be a viable option for many currently employed there, or for those looking to it as a beacon of future opportunity."

ENO has gained widespread support since news was announced by Arts Council England of its total cut in funding — an outcry that led to a temporary reinstatement of funding. It's recent production of 'Iolanthe' has gained widespread critical acclaim.

Brabbins statement

In his statement conforming his resignation, Martyn Brabbins, who has close links to the brass band movement through his association with the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain, said: "As Music Director of English National Opera for the past seven years, and Head of its orchestra, chorus and music staff, I cannot in all conscience continue to support the Board and Management's strategy for the future of the company.

While my feelings on this have been developing for some time, it reached its nadir this week, with the internal announcement of severe cuts to its orchestra and chorus from 2024/25 season. In protest, this afternoon I tendered my resignation with immediate effect.

Although making cuts has been necessitated by Arts Council England's interference in the company's future, the proposed changes would drive a coach and horses through the artistic integrity of the whole of ENO as a performing company, while also singularly failing to protect our musicians' livelihoods.

This is a plan of managed decline, rather than an attempt to rebuild the company and maintain the world-class artistic output, for which ENO is rightly famed."

Reassess

He added: "I urge ACE to reassess this situation and recognise the devastating implications their funding decisions will have on the lives of individual musicians, as well the reputation of the UK on the international stage.

My wholehearted thanks and support go out to the entire ENO team, especially those in the departments I oversaw. I am incredibly proud of everything we accomplished, and I sincerely hope that the company will find a path that puts exceptional artistry front and centre of its future."

        

Brabbins

