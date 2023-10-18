                 

Welsh Open seeks lucky 13

There are just 13 places up for grabs to try and claim the Welsh Open Entertainment title in Newport early next year and perhaps head to Blackpool too...

Welsh Open
  The Welsh Open takes place at the Riverfront Theatre in Newport in February

Wednesday, 18 October 2023

        

Entries are now being sought for the 2024 Welsh Open Entertainment Championship which will be held on Saturday 17th February.

Not only will it present its usual generous prize fund with a first prize of £1,000 and magnificent trophies, but it will also offer the last chance for bands to grab a qualification invitation to compete at the 2024 British Open Spring Festival in Blackpool in May. The adjudicator will be Sheona White.

Newport Riverfront

First held in 1998, the event which is now led at the Riverfront Theatre & Arts Centre in Newport is the traditional season contest opener of the Welsh brass movement, although it now offers a warm welcome to bands from across the UK.

The 2023 event attracted a full line up of bands as well as television coverage from the ITV 'Welsh Lives' programme who followed the BTM Band.

Entry packs

Entry packs will be available from Monday 23rd October for bands wishing to take part.

However, numbers are restricted to the first 13 bands to enter, although a reserve list will be put in place.

Interest

Contest Controller Dean Evans old 4BR: "We know that we will receive a great deal of interest from bands from both sides of the River Severn to take part in the event.

We are are also grateful to Martin and Karyn Mortimer for allowing our contest to continue to be part of the qualification ladder, which shows that the British Open continues to reach out to ambitious bands."

Further information:

For further information or to request an entry pack, please contact Dean Evans at: contestcontroller.welshopen@gmail.com

        

