Flaten takes baton at Kleppe

Kleppe Musikklag has announced the appointment of Tormod Flaten as their new Musical Director.

International profile

The Besson artist and solo euphonium player with the Royal Norwegian Naval Force Band has gained an international profile as a soloist as well as a conductor with the likes of Tertnes Amatorkorps, Radoy and Krohnengen.

He has previously worked with Kleppe, leading them to success at the 2022 Oslo Brassfestival and to a top-six finish in the Elite Division of the Siddis Entertainment Championships.

Delighted

A spokesperson for the band told 4BR: "We are delighted to announce the appointment of Tormod. While he has been an integral part of our musical family for several years, we are now thrilled to officially recognize his exceptional contributions by appointing him in this lead role."

They added: "His musical prowess and unwavering dedication as a musician is known throughout the banding world and his ability to inspire and lead has significantly elevated our musical performances and collective spirit.

We are all looking forward to this new partnership starting at the Siddis Championship in Stavanger next month."