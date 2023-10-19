                 

Brass Bands England reports pride in exceptional performance

The presentation reports of the BBE Chair of Trustees and CEO at the recent BBE Annual General Meeting spoke of pride in the achievements and activity of the organisation in the past year.

BBEngland
  A number of reports and slide information was presented at the on-line AGM

Thursday, 19 October 2023

        

In addition to the financial accounts for the year ending March 2023 given by BBE Treasurer Paul Beaumont at the recent AGM of Brass Bands England, both CEO, Kenny Crookston and Chairperson Mike Kilroy presented their reports on the organisation's activities for consideration.

Chair of Trustees

Mike Kilroy's report came in his role as Chair of BBE trustees to accompany the annual accounts.

As an addition to the financial report it addressed several issues; from reiterating the organisation's primary aims and objectives, to a strategic analysis of the work, achievements and performance during the past year.

This included marking the significant rise in membership since 2018 (from 181 member organisations to 503), new staff members (as well as those who had left), and ongoing policies and initiatives such as BandSafe and Child Performance Licensing.

Success

Further reflections were given on the success of hosting the 2022 European Brass Band Championships, the National Youth Championships and Brass in Concert Festival (where BBE has a partnership agreement to provide 39 days project management, fundraising and marketing strategy support).

The report also covered the 2022 Brass Band Conference, Brass Foundations Programme (and its feedback), BBE Archive, Christmas Crowdfunder (which helped raise over £17,000 for bands).

It also spoke of the "excellent" relationship with Arts Council England (which provided £116,000 of funding for the European event) and the success of the bid for ACE funding for the new funding cycle 2023-26.

The trustees' conclusion was that the year ending 2023 had seen "further significant progress made by BBE" and that they were "delighted with, and extremely proud of the organisation's exceptional performance over the past year".

CEO report

CEO Kenny Crookston gave a comprehensive overview of BBE's 'operational activity'.

This also included his own reflections on the European Festival which had seen 'break even' levels of ticket sales exceeded, whilst the event itself had gained "overwhelming critical acclaim".

This was in part to the high profile advertising which had in his opinion helped it reach "thousands of members of the public most of whom had never been exposed to brass band music previously".

He also touched on the hybrid Brass Band Conference and Brass in Concert Championship involvement, as well as BBEs "prominent" attendance at the 2023 RNCM Brass Band Festival.

The success of the National Youth Championships where over 1,300 youngsters took part, was noted, as was the overwhelmingly positive feedback analysis.

Staff appointments, project initiates were also touched upon, as was the potential for a closer working partnership with the Making Music UK organisation and Brass Band Archive.

Benefit

The CEO concluded his report by stating: "BBE is also fortunate to have a board that supports and challenges in equal measure.

While the staff teams makes a living by focussing on delivering BBE's business plan, we should also recognise that the trustees are all volunteers and give their time and considerable expertise freely for the benefit of brass bands across the country. We owe them a great debt of gratitude."

Reports:


The reports can be found at:
https://www.bbe.org.uk/brass-bands-england-agm

        

